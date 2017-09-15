Songwriter Drew Kennedy is a workhorse, having already released seven albums and planning for an eighth. That forthcoming release At Home in the Big Lonesome sees the Texas-based songwriter grappling with maintaining a music career while remaining dedicated to his wife and two children, and finds Kennedy at his most vulnerable.

Ahead of the album’s release, Kennedy has shared one of At Home in the Big Lonesome‘s standout tracks. He wrote the piano-driven track with friend and songwriter Sean McConnell during a session just outside of Nashville. The pair reminisced on their younger days exploring New York City, and came up with the track “24 Hours in New York City.”

‘When you write with a friend often times a song emerges from the pre-write ‘catching up’ conversation,” Kennedy explains. “I can’t remember how we got on to the topic, but we were discussing the powerful attraction that New York City can hold over a kid growing up on the East coast (Sean grew up in Massachusetts and I in Pennsylvania). You take the occasional field trip to New York City when you’re young but there’s something remarkably special about that first trip on your own, free of the safety and guidance of chaperones.”

At Home in the Big Lonesome is out November 3. Listen to “24 Hours in New York City” below.

