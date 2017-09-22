L to R: Dave Keuning, Brandon Flowers, Mark Stoermer. Photo by Anton Corbijn

Since releasing their debut album Hot Fuss in 2004, the Killers have become one of rock’s biggest bands. Songs like “Mr. Brightside” and “When You Were Young” have ingrained themselves into the canon, and frontman Brandon Flowers has emerged as one of rock’s more compelling figures.

It hasn’t always been easy, though. The band’s most recent album — 2012’s Battle Born — received mixed reviews from critics and failed to produce a “Brightside”-esque anthem. Now, after spending the last few years working on solo projects and touring around a “Best Of” collection, the band came together to record Wonderful Wonderful, a new album that sees the Las Vegas quartet broadening their sonic palette and Flowers tapping into a more vulnerable place in his songwriting.

If there’s a through line to the record, it’s the idea of a comeback. And while the Killers never really left rock’s collective consciousness, it’s good to have them back all the same.

What was it like returning to the drawing board for this new project.

You get together and you're sort of swinging in the dark. There's no formula that is necessarily tried and true for us. You're just waiting for something to knock you on the head or waiting to make that connection with something. We had weeks of failure, and then I came up with this song called "Rut" at home and brought it to the band and it instantly felt like a starting place for the record. It...