The Killers Debut New Song “Boy” at Mad Cool Festival in Spain

The Killers debuted their new song “Boy” during their headline performance at the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid on July 7.

“Do you wanna be the first to hear us play a new song right now?” frontman Brandon Flowers asked the crowd. “It goes like this.” After playing “Boy,” Flowers asked the audience “Si or no?” and received a resounding “Si.”

After releasing their seventh album, Pressure Machine, in 2021 the band revealed that they were already working on the next album, which would have all four founding members of the band reunite for the first time since Wonderful Wonderful in 2017. Lead guitarist Dave Keuning didn’t appear on the band’s 2020 release, Imploding the Mirage, to work on his own solo release, Prismism, while bassist Mark Stoermer skipped the Pressure Machine sessions due to the pandemic.

“It’s a little bit more canyon rock, maybe a little bit more traditional Killers,” said Flowers in 2021 of the songs on the forthcoming album. Vannucci added that the album is “a bit heavier and more clench-fisted” than Pressure Machine.

“We were messing around on the stage for a virtual show the other month and it felt like there was this rock and roll thing happening,” said Vannucci. “I could see us going in that direction—something a bit more energized.”

The band uploaded their first TikTok post yesterday, a recent performance of their hit “Mr. Brightside” in Paris, in addition to the full live version of “Boy” from Mad Cool Festival on Instagram.