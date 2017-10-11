Nashville pop band LUTHI is known for its live shows, which often feature extended jams and typically manage to cram lots of players on stage. If you haven’t caught a show for yourself, check out the below video of LUTHI performing “Back To You,” a funky unreleased cut, live at a recent show at Nashville’s Basement East.

“I usually write at night, very rarely in the morning,” Christian Luthi says. “I walked out onto my brother’s porch in Minnesota and it was a really quiet Sunday morning. Everyone in the house was still asleep and church was assembling across the street. The ‘baptism by fire’ concept came first and it rolled right out from there. I sat on this first bit for a year then finally brought it to the band who were quick to get it as close to Graceland-era Paul Simon as they felt comfortable doing.”

Watch “Back To You” below.



Tour dates:

Oct. 13 – Knoxville, TN @ Scruffy City

Oct. 14 – Black Mountain, NC @ Pisgah Brewery

Oct. 20 – Chattanooga, TN @ River Rocks Festival

Oct. 26 – Live Oak, FL @ Hulaween Festival

Oct. 28 – Nashville, TN @ Acme Feed & Seed (Halloween party)