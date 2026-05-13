Carrie Underwood Reacts to Hannah Harper’s ‘American Idol’ Win, Talks Their Emotional Connection

Even before making it into the season finale of American Idol, Hannah Harper was already a winner. Having showcased her talents week after week, the singer watched her stardom explode. With fans showering her with praise after each performance, the singer cruised into the finale alongside Jordan McCullough and Keyla Richardson. Becoming the next American Idol, Harper was still processing her historic victory. And for Carrie Underwood, she explained that Harper’s win mattered more than most.

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Although a judge on the show, Underwood was a contestant first. Unlike Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, the country star knew exactly what each singer was going through. But having won her own season, Underwood understood what waited for the contestant who made it to the end. And when watching Harper, Underwood saw a great deal of herself in the rising singer. “I definitely see myself in her quite a bit.”

Not seeing it as a unique connection, Underwood believed that Harper had the ability to connect with any person who listened to her music. “I think she’s just relatable. I think that’s why people voted for her.”

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What’s Next For Hannah Harper After ‘American Idol’ Win

While American Idol is a singing competition, the show offered contestants more than a few opportunities to share their stories with fans. Able to connect with them, Harper often shared stories from her life at home or being a mother.

Underwood saw this approach as a key element to her success during season 24. “They see a mom that’s juggling like everybody else. Her family’s been out here the whole time.”

Unlike other singers who made the American Idol journey alone, Harper brought her family along for the ride. Navigating the competition and being a mother, Underwood had nothing but praise. “I know she’s coming to rehearsals and going home and making dinner at whatever hotel situation they got going on here. So a lot of respect to her for already figuring that out.”

And for those wondering what is next for Harper, she insisted on needing to get some much-needed rest. But after that, she declared, “I’m going on tour, man. I’m hitting the road. We’re going to hit the ground running.”

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)