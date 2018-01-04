David Rawlings has shared a new music video for “Cumberland Gap,” a Grammy-nominated track off his most recent solo LP, 2017’s Poor David’s Almanack.
The hypnotic clip features Rawlings performing and exploring the Tennessee landscape alongside longtime collaborator Gillian Welch, with narrative scenes reflecting the treacherous passage detailed in the song’s lyrics interspersed throughout the video. James Lee directed the video, which was created in partnership with Apple Music.
Poor David’s Almanack is Rawlings’ third solo effort and his first under the David Rawlings moniker. “Cumberland Gap” is up for Best American Roots Song at the 2018 Grammy Awards, which take place January 28.
Watch the video and check out Rawlings’ upcoming tour dates below.
David Rawlings Tour Dates
January 17 /// Chattanooga, TN /// Tivoli Theater
January 18 /// Athens, GA /// Georgia Theatre
January 19 /// Charlotte, NC /// Neighborhood Theatre
January 20-21/// Saxapahaw, NC /// Haw River Ballroom
January 23 /// Nashville, TN /// Ryman Auditorium
January 24 /// Birmingham, AL /// The Lyric Theatre
January 25 /// Atlanta, GA /// Variety Playhouse
January 26 /// Asheville, NC /// Orange Peel
January 27 /// Knoxville, TN /// Bijou Theatre
February 27 /// Santa Cruz, CA /// Rio Theatre
February 28 /// Santa Rosa, CA /// Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
March 01 /// San Francisco, CA /// The Fillmore
March 02 /// Santa Barbara, CA /// Lobero Theatre
March 03 /// Los Angeles, CA /// The Theatre at Ace Hotel
March 05 /// Arcata, CA /// John Van Duzer Theatre
March 07 /// Grants Pass, OR /// Rogue Theater
March 08 /// Eugene, OR /// McDonald Theatre
March 09 /// Portland, OR /// Roseland Theater
March 10 /// Seattle, WA /// Moore Theatre