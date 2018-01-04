David Rawlings has shared a new music video for “Cumberland Gap,” a Grammy-nominated track off his most recent solo LP, 2017’s Poor David’s Almanack.

The hypnotic clip features Rawlings performing and exploring the Tennessee landscape alongside longtime collaborator Gillian Welch, with narrative scenes reflecting the treacherous passage detailed in the song’s lyrics interspersed throughout the video. James Lee directed the video, which was created in partnership with Apple Music.

Poor David’s Almanack is Rawlings’ third solo effort and his first under the David Rawlings moniker. “Cumberland Gap” is up for Best American Roots Song at the 2018 Grammy Awards, which take place January 28.

Watch the video and check out Rawlings’ upcoming tour dates below.

David Rawlings Tour Dates

January 17 /// Chattanooga, TN /// Tivoli Theater

January 18 /// Athens, GA /// Georgia Theatre

January 19 /// Charlotte, NC /// Neighborhood Theatre

January 20-21/// Saxapahaw, NC /// Haw River Ballroom

January 23 /// Nashville, TN /// Ryman Auditorium

January 24 /// Birmingham, AL /// The Lyric Theatre

January 25 /// Atlanta, GA /// Variety Playhouse

January 26 /// Asheville, NC /// Orange Peel

January 27 /// Knoxville, TN /// Bijou Theatre

February 27 /// Santa Cruz, CA /// Rio Theatre

February 28 /// Santa Rosa, CA /// Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

March 01 /// San Francisco, CA /// The Fillmore

March 02 /// Santa Barbara, CA /// Lobero Theatre

March 03 /// Los Angeles, CA /// The Theatre at Ace Hotel

March 05 /// Arcata, CA /// John Van Duzer Theatre

March 07 /// Grants Pass, OR /// Rogue Theater

March 08 /// Eugene, OR /// McDonald Theatre

March 09 /// Portland, OR /// Roseland Theater

March 10 /// Seattle, WA /// Moore Theatre