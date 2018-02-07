Connecticut-founded quintet Parsonsfield spent a good chunk of time touring around their most recent album, 2016’s Blooming Through The Black. The band was able to take just enough time off, though, to plot WE, a forthcoming five-song EP due for release on March 9. Written and recorded over a two-month span, the EP captures the live spirit honed on the road as well as a new level of lyrical introspection.

The latter, especially, is seen on new tune “Kick Out The Windows.” A gently rolling folk rocker, the track was inspired by poetry, mortality, and trying to live mindfully in a culture that demands otherwise.

“The song is a reaction to the Dylan Thomas poem ‘Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night,'” lead vocalist Chris Freeman says. “Thomas implores his father to fight against his inevitable death at old age. This a struggle that I feel every day, even in my 20s. It’s easy to see happiness as a feeling that comes after some sort of achievement, but I think it’s more of a choice that we need to make each day. Tomorrow is not promised, so I choose to rage through the day I have rather than wait for perfection to encompass my life.”

Watch the video for “Kick Out The Windows” below.