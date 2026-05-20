Kacey Musgraves Has Some Advice for People Going Through a “Dry Spell”

Kacey Musgraves is sharing her “Dry Spell” advice. Following the release of her latest single, which is all about being hopelessly single, Musgraves told MuchMusic what she’d tell someone in a similar situation.

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“Stay patient. Don’t lower your standards. Don’t lower your standards. Don’t get desperate,” Musgraves said. “You can have fun, but let’s keep the standards high.”

As for her own dry spell, Musgraves said that period of her life “obviously did” have a creative impact on her.

“I wrote that title on my phone. I was like, ‘Is anyone else out here going through this, or is it literally just me?’” Musgraves said. “[That frustration] had to go somewhere.”

The track appears on Musgraves’ latest LP, Middle of Nowhere. While she’s single and alone on “Dry Spell,” later on the album, Musgraves sings about love on “Mexico Honey.”

“There is actually quite a really interesting story there. It’s pretty cosmic. It’s pretty beautiful,” Musgraves teased of the inspiration for the latter song. “Ultimately, a beautiful song came out of it, and the dry spell was ended. If it can happen for me, it can happen for anyone.”

Kacey Musgraves on Her Own “Dry Spell”

In an interview with NPR, Musgraves shared more details about her inspiration for “Dry Spell.”

“I typically always have been in relationships. This was the longest period in my adult life where I was on my own, and I had gone through a break up,” she said. “I was taking stock of my relationships and what I want[ed] in my life, and really learning how to lean into being alone. I started really loving my singledom.”

“It was a long time without any intimacy with anyone else, and I had always feared that before I experienced it, just having this notion that I needed someone to be happy, which I found to be completely untrue,” Musgraves added. “I wrote the title down—’Dry Spell’—and because [it was what I was] going through. I wrote most of this record in the longest single period of my life.”

Overall, Musgraves told Texas Monthly that Middle of Nowhere was born out of her ability to find peace in being by herself.

Musgraves explained, “This album period coincided with me getting more comfortable being alone, not as isolation, but as sovereignty.”

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