Jon Pardi Declares Country Music “The New Rock N’ Roll” as Guitar Solos Fade

There has been a major shift in country music as the genre continues to evolve. Introducing a new era of collaborations and country rap, some fans consistently criticized the genre for straying away from its roots. Others embraced the new age of country music, praising it for its diversity. While the debate continues on, Jon Pardi decided to offer his opinion on the state of country music and why the genre was like “Velcro.”

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Speaking with Absolute Radio Country, Pardi wasn’t about to lash out at the genre that put him in the spotlight. Having spent over a decade in country music, the singer not only won awards but was also inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2023. Continuing to expand his stardom, Pardi suggested, “country music has always been like Velcro that you just stick, you know, rip and stick whatever styles are cool or you know, ‘I like this, but I’m going to make it like country.’”

Although discussing the long history of country music, Pardi believed it was turning into rock. “It’s the new rock n’ roll. I mean, it’s the new classic rock.” And the reason why – “Where else do guitar solos shine anymore, besides in country music?”

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The One Singer Jon Pardi Thinks Is “Bad***

Loving how the genre gifted artists the ability to highlight each element of music, Pardi promised, “There’s always somebody ripping a guitar in a country song or a steel or a fiddle like it’s very instrumental. It’s a very diverse genre.”

While some might disagree with Pardi, it was easy to see examples of the singer’s opinion as Ella Langley, Luke Combs, Keith Urban, and countless others have continued blending traditional country with rock.

Carrying the spirit that once defined classic rock, Pardi explained that the advantage allowed Morgan Wallen to flourish. “There’s some Morgan Wallen songs that basically are a rap beat with him singing a country melody and country lyrics. But it’s bad a**, like everybody loves it and he pulls it off like one of the best.”

Whether fans love or hate the changes happening in country music, Pardi seemed convinced the genre’s future was only getting bigger.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)