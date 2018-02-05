Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon is saying farewell.
Simon has announced Homeward Bound–The Farewell Tour, which will mark the official end of Simon’s touring career.
Beginning in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the tour will take Simon coast to coast across North America before heading over to the United Kingdom and Europe.
In a touching note to fans, Simon said, “I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly.”
Simon goes on to acknowledge the recent loss of guitarist and friend of 30 years, Vincent N’guini. “His loss is not the only reason I’ve decided to stop touring, but it is a contributing factor. Mostly, though, I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing.”
He ends the note by humbly thanking his fans, writing, “I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”
Paul Simon’s expansive career includes 13 studio albums (five of which were Simon & Garfunkel albums) 16 Grammys, and 29 Top 40 singles. Read Paul Simon’s full letter below and check out the dates of Homeward Bound–The Farewell Tour.
A message from Paul Simon — February 5, 2018https://t.co/kdNRIgKswR pic.twitter.com/EFq3Ry4cUp
— Paul Simon (@PaulSimonMusic) February 5, 2018
|
North America
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
ON SALE (All Times Local)
|
May 16
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Rogers Arena
|
Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|
May 18
|
Seattle, WA
|
Key Arena
|
Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|
May 19
|
Portland, OR
|
MODA Center
|
Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|
May 22
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Hollywood Bowl
|
Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|
May 23
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Hollywood Bowl
|
Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|
May 25
|
Oakland, CA
|
Oracle Arena
|
Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|
May 27
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
MGM Grand Garden Arena
|
Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|
May 30
|
Denver, CO
|
Fiddler’s Green
|
Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|
June 1
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Arena
|
Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|
June 2
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|
June 4
|
Austin, TX
|
Frank Erwin Center
|
Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|
June 6
|
Chicago, IL
|
United Center
|
Sat, Feb 10 @ 10am
|
June 8
|
St. Paul, MN
|
Xcel Energy Center
|
Sat, Feb 10 @ 10am
|
June 10
|
Detroit, MI
|
DTE Energy Center
|
Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|
June 12
|
Toronto, ON
|
Air Canada Centre
|
Fri, Feb. 9 @ 12pm
|
June 13
|
Montreal, QC
|
Bell Centre
|
Sat, Feb 10 @ 12pm
|
June 15
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
Sat, Feb 10 @ 10am
|
June 16
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
Sat, Feb 10 @ 10am
|
June 19
|
Greensboro, NC
|
Greensboro Coliseum
|
Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|
June 20
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena
|
Sat, Feb 10 @ 10am
|
UK & Europe
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
ON SALE (All Times Local)
|
June 30
|
Stockholm, SWEDEN
|
Ericsson Globe
|
Thu, Feb 8 @ 9am
|
July 1
|
Oslo, NORWAY
|
Spektrum
|
Thu, Feb 8 @ 9am
|
July 3
|
Copenhagen, DENMARK
|
Royal Arena
|
Thu, Feb 8 @ 9am
|
July 5
|
Antwerp, BELGIUM
|
Sportpaleis
|
Thu, Feb 8 @ 10am
|
July 7
|
Amsterdam, HOLLAND
|
Ziggo Dome
|
Fri, Feb 9 @ 11am
|
July 10
|
Manchester, UK
|
Manchester Arena
|
Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|
July 11
|
Glasgow, UK
|
SSE Hydro
|
Fri, Feb. 9 @ 10am
|
July 13
|
Dublin, IRELAND*
|
RDS Arena
|
Mon, Feb 12 @ 10am
|
July 15
|
London, UK*
|
Hyde Park, BST Festival
|
On Sale Now