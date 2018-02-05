Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour

Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon is saying farewell.

Simon has announced Homeward Bound–The Farewell Tour, which will mark the official end of Simon’s touring career.

Beginning in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the tour will take Simon coast to coast across North America before heading over to the United Kingdom and Europe.

In a touching note to fans, Simon said, “I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly.”

Simon goes on to acknowledge the recent loss of guitarist and friend of 30 years, Vincent N’guini. “His loss is not the only reason I’ve decided to stop touring, but it is a contributing factor. Mostly, though, I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing.”

He ends the note by humbly thanking his fans, writing, “I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

Paul Simon’s expansive career includes 13 studio albums (five of which were Simon & Garfunkel albums) 16 Grammys, and 29 Top 40 singles. Read Paul Simon’s full letter below and check out the dates of Homeward Bound–The Farewell Tour.

 

