Riley Green Plots Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour

Riley Green is gearing up to hit the road for his Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour in 2024. The “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” singer announced the new tour dates in support of his forthcoming (October 13) album, Ain’t My Last Rodeo.

The 33-city tour will kick off on February 22 in Pikeville, Kentucky, making stops in Knoxville, Biloxi, Baton Rouge, San Diego, Phoenix, and Omaha, Nebraska before wrapping on June 1 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Joining Green on the tour will be Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley.

“Ain’t My Last Rodeo is inspired by what I know best: hard work, life outdoors, and family, and it’s going to be fun adding these new songs to our full set,” says Green. “I’ve been a fan of Tracy Lawrence since I was a kid so I’m looking forward to having him out with us and watching the fans singing along to all his hits. I also really love what Ella Langley is doing –it’s going to be a great time all around.”

Ticket presales will begin at 10 am local time on Tuesday, September 12, ahead of the general onsale which begins Friday, September 15th at 10 am local time.

AIN’T MY LAST RODEO TOUR DATES :

Thu Feb 22 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Fri Feb 23 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sat Feb 24 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Thu Feb 29 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

Fri Mar 1 – Huntsville, AL – Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

Sat Mar 2 – Cape Girardeau, MO – Show Me Center

Thu Mar 7 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center

Fri Mar 8 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

Sat Mar 9 – Jonesboro, AR – First National Bank Arena

Thu Mar 21 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Fri Mar 22 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center

Sat Mar 23 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Thu Apr 4 – Macon, GA – Macon Amphitheater

Fri Apr 5 – Southaven, MS – Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Sat Apr 6 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Thu Apr 18– Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Fri Apr 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat Apr 20 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Thu Apr 25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Apr 26 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

Sat Apr 27 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wed May 1 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues^

Fri May 3 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park^

Thu May 9 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

Fri May 10 – Bakersfield, CA – Dignity Health Amphitheatre

Sat May 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu May 16 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

Fri May 17 – Everett, WA – Angel Of The Winds Arena

Sat May 18 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tue May 21 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Thu May 30 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha^

Fri May 31 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall^

Sat Jun 1 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^

* Not A Live Nation Date

^ With Ella Langley only

Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images