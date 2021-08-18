John Mayer Releases New Video for “Wild Blue”

Today, the guitar virtuoso and former Jessica Simpson boy-toy, John Mayer, released his newest video for the song, “Wild Blue.” The single is the fifth track from Mayer’s acclaimed record, Sob Rock, which was released in July.

The “Wild Blue” video is intentionally exaggerated and may remind viewers of the viral “Somewhere over the Rainbow” music video. Rolling Stone even commented that Mayer’s most recent video is “very silly.” Judge for yourself below.

Before the “Wild Blue” music video Mayer had already released the video for the track “Last Train Home.”

Fans can stream the new LP, Sob Rock, in its entirety here.

Mayer has also announced a multi-dozen-stop tour for 2022:

SOB ROCK TOUR 2022 DATES:

Thu Feb 17 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

Fri Feb 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sun Feb 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mon Feb 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Feb 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Feb 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Feb 27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Mar 01 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Fri Mar 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Mar 05 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Mar 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Grand Garden Arena

Sun Mar 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Tue Mar 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Wed Mar 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Fri Mar 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Mar 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Mar 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Mar 23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Mar 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Mar 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Apr 02 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

Tue Apr 05 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Apr 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Apr 09 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Apr 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Wed Apr 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Apr 20 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Apr 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Apr 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Apr 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Apr 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center Fri

Apr 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center