John Mayer Releases New Video for “Wild Blue”

Today, the guitar virtuoso and former Jessica Simpson boy-toy, John Mayer, released his newest video for the song, “Wild Blue.” The single is the fifth track from Mayer’s acclaimed record, Sob Rock, which was released in July.
The “Wild Blue” video is intentionally exaggerated and may remind viewers of the viral “Somewhere over the Rainbow” music video. Rolling Stone even commented that Mayer’s most recent video is “very silly.” Judge for yourself below.
Before the “Wild Blue” music video Mayer had already released the video for the track “Last Train Home.”
Fans can stream the new LP, Sob Rock, in its entirety here.
Mayer has also announced a multi-dozen-stop tour for 2022:
SOB ROCK TOUR 2022 DATES:
Thu Feb 17 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
Fri Feb 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sun Feb 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Mon Feb 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Feb 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Fri Feb 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sun Feb 27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Mar 01 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Fri Mar 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Mar 05 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Mar 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Grand Garden Arena
Sun Mar 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Tue Mar 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Wed Mar 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
Fri Mar 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Mar 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Tue Mar 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Mar 23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Mar 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Sun Mar 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Apr 02 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
Tue Apr 05 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri Apr 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Apr 09 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Mon Apr 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Wed Apr 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Apr 20 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Apr 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Apr 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sun Apr 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Apr 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center Fri
Apr 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center