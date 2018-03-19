ASCAP has added over a dozen hitmakers to the “I Create Music” EXPO, slated for May 7-9 in Los Angeles at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

Additions include indie artist St. Vincent, Charlotte Caffey of The Go-Go’s, Anna Waronker of That Dog, the Australian synth-pop Betty Who, and JoJo, who recently returned with her first album in ten years. Marcella Aracia will bring her engineering expertise to the EXPO, combining with the extensive experience of producers Greg Wells, Tuo, Peter Asher, and Needlz. Songwriting team The Futuristics also joins the lineup, as well as songwriters J Kash, Leland, Priscilla Renea, and Adam Sanders.

These creators join previously announced panelists Megan Trainor, Jason Mraz, Marc Cohn, Desmond Child, Paul Williams, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Claudia Brant, Marcus Miller, Darrel Brown, and Dan Wilson.

The ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo is a three-day conference which comprises panels, workshops, master classes, keynotes, and one-on-one sessions and attracts over 3,000 music creators. More information can be found here.