Vance Joy Announces Dream Your Life Away 10th Anniversary Tour

If you were a Tumblr kid or a passionate ukulele player around 2014, you probably are all too familiar with Australian singer/songwriter Vance Joy. His debut album Dream Your Life Away was everywhere and hits like “Fire And The Flood” and “Riptide” cemented the singer as a true indie darling of his time.

Now, it looks like Joy is celebrating his debut album with a 10th anniversary tour of the US, Canada, and the UK! He’ll be bringing along a few excellent supporting acts as well, including Grouplove, Briston Maroney, Local Natives, The Japanese House, Tiny Habits, and Hollow Coves.

The first stop on the Vance Joy 2024 Tour will be September 6 in San Diego, California at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre with support from Tiny Habits. The tour will come to an end on October 1 in London, United Kingdom at OVO Arena Wembley with support from Hollow Coves.

Tickets will be available for presale on Ticketmaster starting April 30 at 10:00 am local. General on-sale will begin on Friday, May 3 at 10:00 am local. If Ticketmaster sells out by the time you’re ready to buy, check what’s in stock on Stubhub. You might just get very lucky and find even cheaper tickets. For international or non-US tour dates, check Viagogo for last-minute tickets and the best deals.

September 6 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (with Tiny Habits)

September 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl (with (with Tiny Habits, Grouplove)

September 10 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley (with Tiny Habits)

September 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series (with Tiny Habits)

September 13 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre (with Tiny Habits, Briston Maroney)

September 14 – Abiquiu, NM – Blossom & Bones

September 17 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (with Tiny Habits)

September 20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater (with Tiny Habits)

September 21 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion (with Tiny Habits, Local Natives)

September 24 – Toronto, ON- Scotiabank Arena (with Tiny Habits, The Japanese House)

September 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall (with Tiny Habits)

October 1 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley (with Hollow Coves)

Photo by Brittany Long

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.