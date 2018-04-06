Leon III are getting ready to release their self-titled debut album, a collection of alt-country-esque songs that incorporate elements of rock, soul, and psychedelia. The album was the last session recorded at Mark Nevers’ Nashville studio, and features an all-star cast of musicians who have played with the likes of Abigail Washburn, Marty Stuart, Caitlin Rose, and more.

Ahead of the album’s May 11 release, the band has shared new track “Alberta,” an epic lament about the painful realization that it’s impossible to truly have all we wish for in one lifetime.

“I was thinking about ‘Sister Midnight,’ the Iggy Pop song from The Idiot, when I sketched out ‘Alberta,'” Andy Stepanian says. “‘Alberta’ is the same sort of fatalistic look at desire and the consequences of never being satisfied. I even copped the line, ‘What can I do about my dreams?’ from Iggy or Bowie or whomever actually wrote it because I don’t think I could more eloquently pose the question.”

Listen to “Alberta” below.