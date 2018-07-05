The Nashville based singer-songwriter Kristina Murray’s second LP, Southern Ambrosia, is set for release on September 21.

Hailing from Atlanta, Murray boasts a voice that is authentic and expressive. She is no stranger to the music scene either, playing Colorado dives for six years before moving to Nashville and cutting her teeth as a regular during Honky-Tonk Tuesdays at Nashville’s American Legion Post 82. Her second release will come on her own label, Loud Magnolia Records.

Southern Ambrosia was recorded in Nashville at Welcome to 1979 and Sound Stage Studios. The LP will feature nine original songs and is promoted as a fierce and witty perspective on the South and Murray’s own experiences with life, tragedy, and music.

Murray will be on tour this year from July until October, playing at venues from Nashville to Georgia, Sweden and back in support of her album. Southern Ambrosia is currently available for pre-order on the Pledge Music website.