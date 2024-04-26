Lainey Wilson Can’t Believe She’ll Open for The Rolling Stones This Summer: “Holy Smokes Y’all”

Big things continue to happen for Lainey Wilson. After years of hard work, her career hit a new high in 2023 when she won several trophies including Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards. Next, she took home a Grammy for her breakout album Bell Bottom Country. Those wins are only part of the rollercoaster ride that has been Wilson’s career for the last couple of years. She has also made lifelong memories with her musical heroes. Now, she’s gearing up to live another unforgettable moment when she opens for The Rolling Stones on their Hackney Diamonds Tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wilson will join The Rolling Stones during their June 30 stop at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Yesterday, the “Country’s Cool Again” singer took to social media to announce the show. “Can’t believe I get to say I am playing a show with these LEGENDS,” she wrote on Facebook. “Holy smokes, y’all,” she added. She attached an image featuring the Stones’ tour logo as well as the date to the post.

[The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour: Get Tickets]

The United States leg of Wilson’s Country’s Cool Again Tour will kick off at the end of May with a two-night stand at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. The night before she plays with The Rolling Stones, Wilson will perform at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine. Then, she’ll take some time off. The tour will resume in August at Huntsville, Alabama’s Orion Amphitheater.

This won’t be the first time the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year has shared the stage with rock royalty. Earlier this year, she joined the Black Crowes onstage at the Ryman to perform “She Talks to Angels” and “Wilted Rose.”

Lainey Wilson on Working with Her Heroes

Wilson has had opportunities to work with some of her heroes in the last year. She recorded a song for an upcoming Tom Petty tribute album with Wynonna Judd. She also shared the stage with Dolly Parton to sing “I Will Always Love You.”

During a recent interview with American Songwriter, Wilson talked about working with Parton and Judd.

“That was one of the coolest experiences of my life,” Wilson said about working with Judd. “My gosh, every time I tried to use that growl in my voice, I was trying to channel my inner Wynonna,” she added. “Everybody wants an inner Wynonna.”

[Lainey Wilson’s Country’s Cool Again Tour: Get Tickets]

About singing with Parton, Lainey Wilson said, “She’s my biggest influence and to be able to stand next to her and look at her in the eyes and say, ‘I will always love you’ and for her to be looking at me in the eyes and say, ‘and I will always love you.’ That is a moment I’ll never forget.” She added, “That is one of my highlights of the year, right there, hands down.”

Featured Image by John Medina/Getty Images

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.