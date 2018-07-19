A new David Bowie box set, Loving The Alien (1983-1988), will be released on October 12. This marks the fourth installment in a series of box sets from Parlophone Records.

The 11-CD box, 15-LP vinyl set, which takes its name from the opening track on the album Tonight, includes newly remastered versions of the albums Let’s Dance, Tonight, Never Let Me Down (Original and 2018 Versions), the live album Glass Spider (Live Montreal ’87), the previously unreleased Serious Moonlight live album, as well as a collection of original remixes titled Dance, and the non-album / alternate version / b-sides and soundtrack music compilation Re:Call 4.

The set also features a new production of the 1987 album Never Let Me Down by producer/engineer Mario McNulty, with new instrumentation by Reeves Gabrels (guitar), David Torn (guitar), Sterling Campbell (drums), Tim Lefebvre (bass), as well as string quartet with arrangements by Nico Muhly and a guest cameo by Laurie Anderson on “Shining Star (Makin’ My Love).”

See full details below.

DAVID BOWIE LOVING THE ALIEN (1983-1988)

LP Boxed Set:

88 Page hardback book

Let’s Dance (Remastered) (1LP)

Serious Moonlight (Live ’83) (Previously Unreleased) (2LP)*

Tonight (Remastered) (1LP)

Never Let Me Down (Remastered) (1LP)

Never Let Me Down (2018) (Previously Unreleased) (2LP – Side 4 Is Etched)*

Glass Spider (Live Montreal ’87) (Previously Unreleased On Vinyl) (3LP)*

Dance (2LP)*

Re:Call 4 (Non-Album Singles, Edits, Single Versions, B-Sides and Soundtrack Music)

(Remastered) (3LP)*

* Exclusive to LOVING THE ALIEN (1983-1988) LP box

CD Box Set:

128 Page hardback book

Let’s Dance (Remastered) (1CD)

Serious Moonlight (Live ’83) (Previously Unreleased) (2CD)

Tonight (Remastered) (1CD)

Never Let Me Down (Remastered) (1CD)

Never Let Me Down (2018) (Previously Unreleased) (1CD)*

Glass Spider (Live Montreal ’87) (2CD)

Dance (1CD)*

Re:Call 4 (Non-Album Singles, Edits, Single Versions, B-Sides and Soundtrack Music)

(Remastered) (2CD)*

* Exclusive to LOVING THE ALIEN (1983-1988)

Digital download standard:

Let’s Dance (Remastered)

Serious Moonlight (Live ’83) (Previously Unreleased)

Tonight (Remastered)

Never Let Me Down (Remastered)

Never Let Me Down (2018) (Previously Unreleased)*

Glass Spider (Live Montreal ’87)

Dance *

Re:Call 4 (Non-Album Singles, Edits, Single Versions, B-Sides and Soundtrack Music)

(Remastered)*

* Set exclusives

LOVING THE ALIEN (1983-1988)

Vinyl & CD Track Lists (Showing Vinyl Side Breaks)

Let’s Dance

Side 1

“Modern Love”

“China Girl”

“Let’s Dance”

“Without You”

Side 2

“Ricochet”

“Criminal World”

“Cat People (Putting Out Fire)”

“Shake It”

Serious Moonlight (Live ’83)

Side 1

“Look Back In Anger”

“‘Heroes'”

“What In The World”

“Golden Years”

“Fashion”

“Let’s Dance”

Side 2

“Breaking Glass”

“Life On Mars?”

“Sorrow”

“Cat People (Putting Out Fire)”

“China Girl”

“Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)”

“Rebel Rebel”

Side 3

“White Light / White Heat”

“Station To Station”

“Cracked Actor”

“Ashes To Ashes”

Side 4

“Space Oddity/Band Introduction”

“Young Americans”

“Fame”

“Modern Love”

Tonight

Side 1

“Loving The Alien”

“Don’t Look Down”

“God Only Knows”

“Tonight”

Side 2

“Neighborhood Threat”

“Blue Jean”

“Tumble And Twirl”

“I Keep Forgettin”

“Dancing With The Big Boys”

Never Let Me Down

Side 1

“Day-In Day-Out”

“Time Will Crawl”

“Beat Of Your Drum”

“Never Let Me Down”

“Zeroes”

Side 2

“Glass Spider”

“Shining Star (Makin’ My Love)”

“New York’s In Love”

“’87 And Cry”

“Bang Bang”

Never Let Me Down (2018)

Side 1

“Day-In Day-Out”

“Time Will Crawl”

“Beat Of Your Drum”

Side 2

“Never Let Me Down”

“Zeroes”

“Glass Spider”

Side 3

“Shining Star (Makin’ My Love)” (ft Laurie Anderson)

“New York’s In Love”

“87 & Cry”

“Bang Bang”

Side 4

David Bowie 1987 logo etching

Glass Spider (Live Montreal ’87)

Side 1

“Up The Hill Backwards”

“Glass Spider”

“Day-In Day-Out”

“Bang Bang”

Side 2

“Absolute Beginners”

“Loving The Alien”

“China Girl”

“Rebel Rebel”

Side 3

“Fashion”

“Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)”

“All The Mad Men”

“Never Let Me Down”

Side 4

“Big Brother”

“’87 And Cry”

“‘Heroes'”

“Sons Of The Silent Age”

“Time Will Crawl / Band Introduction”

Side 5

“Young Americans”

“Beat Of Your Drum”

“The Jean Genie”

“Let’s Dance”

Side 6

“Fame”

“Time”

“Blue Jean”

“Modern Love”

Dance

Side 1

“Shake It” (Re-mix aka Long Version)

(Originally released on the B-side of the “China Girl” 12″ single on EMI America 12EA 157

(U.K.) and V-7809 (U.S.) in May 1983.)

“Blue Jean” (Extended Dance Mix)

(Originally released on 12″ single on EMI America 12EA 181 (U.K.) and V-7838 (U.S.) in

September 1984.)

“Dancing With The Big Boys” (Extended Dance Mix)

(Originally released on the B-side of the “Blue Jean” 12″ single alongside an Extended Dub Mix

of the same, release details as above.)

Side 2

“Tonight” (Vocal Dance Mix)

(Originally released on 12″ single on EMI America 12EA 187 (U.K.) and V-7846 (U.S.) in

November 1984.)

“Don’t Look Down” (Extended Dance Mix)

(Originally released on the B-side of the “Loving The Alien” (Extended Dance Mix) 12″ single

alongside the “Loving The Alien” (Extended Dub Mix) on EMI America 12EA 195 (U.K.) and

VG-7858 (U.S.) in May 1985.)

“Loving The Alien” (Extended Dub Mix)

(Originally released on the B-side of the “Loving The Alien” (Extended Dance Mix) 12″ single,

release details as above.)

Side 3

“Tumble And Twirl” (Extended Dance Mix)

(Originally released on the B-side of the “Tonight” 12″ single alongside a “Tonight” (Dub Mix),

release details as above.)

“Underground” (Extended Dance Mix)

(Originally released on 12″ single on EMI America 12EA 216 (U.K.) and V-19210 (U.S.) in

June 1986.)

“Day-In Day-Out” (Groucho Mix)

(Originally released on 12″ single on EMI America 12EAX 230 (U.K.) and V-19239 (U.S.) in

March 1987.)

Side 4

“Time Will Crawl” (Dance Crew Mix)

(Originally released on 12″ single on EMI America 12EAX 237 (U.K.) in June 1987.)

“Shining Star (Makin’ My Love)” (12″ mix)

(Originally released on the “Never Let Me Down” digital E.P. on EMI 0094639278954 in May

2007.)

“Never Let Me Down” (Dub/Acapella)

(Originally released on the B-side of the “Never Let Me Down” (Extended Dance Mix) 12″

single on EMI America 12EA 239 (U.K.) and V-19255 (U.S.) in August 1987.)

Re:Call 4

Side 1

“Let’s Dance” (Single Version)

“China Girl” (Single Version)

“Modern Love” (Single Version)

“This Is Not America (The Theme From The Falcon And The Snowman)” – David Bowie / Pat Metheny Group

“Loving The Alien” (Re-mixed Version)

Side 2

“Don’t Look Down” (Re-mixed Version)

“Dancing In The Street” (Clearmountain Mix) – David Bowie and Mick Jagger

“Absolute Beginners” (From Absolute Beginners)

“That’s Motivation” (From Absolute Beginners)

“Volare” (From Absolute Beginners)

Side 3

“Labyrinth Opening Titles/Underground” (From Labyrinth)

“Magic Dance” (From Labyrinth)

“As The World Falls Down” (From Labyrinth)

“Within You” (From Labyrinth)

“Underground” (From Labyrinth)

Side 4

“When The Wind Blows” (Single Version) (From When The Wind Blows)

“Day-In Day-Out” (Single Version)

“Julie”

“Beat Of Your Drum” (Vinyl Album Edit)

“Glass Spider” (Vinyl Album Edit)

Side 5

“Shining Star (Makin’ My Love)” (Vinyl Album Edit)

“New York’s In Love” (Vinyl Album Edit)

“’87 And Cry” (Vinyl Album Edit)

“Bang Bang” (Vinyl Album Edit)

“Time Will Crawl” (Single Version)

Side 6

“Girls” (Extended Edit)

“Never Let Me Down” (7″ Remix Edit)

“Bang Bang” (Live – Promotional Mix)

“Tonight” (Live) – Tina Turner with David Bowie

“Let’s Dance” (Live) – Tina Turner with David Bowie

