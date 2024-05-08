Pretty Lights Announces Summer and Fall Tour in 2024

Electronic music producer Pretty Lights is hitting the festival circuit this year, plus a few solo concert dates starting this summer. The Soundship Spacesystem 2024 Check Your Vector Tour will hit dates mainly along the East Coast and take the artist to festivals like Electric Forest, Austin City Limits, and Bonnaroo. No supporting acts have been announced for the upcoming trek, but Pretty Lights rarely needs an introduction.

The first stop on the Pretty Lights 2024 Tour will be on May 31 at Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia. The final date, pending any additional tour dates that may be added, will be December 7 at Roadrunner in Boston, Massachusetts.

Artist presale tickets, including VIP tickets, will be available for presale through Pretty Lights’ website. The artist has noted that in an attempt to “mitigate bots and resellers”, the presale will only be accessible through a Seated code sent directly from his website.

Fans of Pretty Lights can get in on artist presale tickets through Ticketmaster as well. The presale event will begin on May 15 at 12:00 pm EDT and end shortly before general on-sale starts on May 17 at 12:00 pm EDT.

If you missed the presale event and still want to get tickets, you might be able to find some floating around on Stubhub. It’s worth a shot!

These are going to be some killer shows, so don’t wait around to get your tickets to see Pretty Lights live this year!

May 31 – Hampton Coliseum – Hampton, VA

June 1 – Hampton Coliseum – Hampton, VA

June 13 – 16 – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Manchester, TN

June 20 – 23 – Electric Forest Festival – Rothbury, MI

August 2 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

August 3 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

August 23 – Bethel Woods Center For the Arts – Bethel, NY

August 24 – Bethel Woods Center For the Arts – Bethel, NY

September 6 – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys – Stateline, NV

September 7 – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys – Stateline, NV

October 4 – 6 – Austin City Limits Music Festival – Austin, TX

October 11 – 13 – Austin City Limits Music Festival – Austin, TX

October 25 – 26 – TBA

November 8 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

November 9 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

November 10 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

November 22 – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

November 23 – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

November 24 – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

December 5 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

December 6 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

December 7 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

Photo by Alive Coverage via Pretty Lights’ official X account

