Jelly Roll Sheds 50 Pounds, Smashes His First 5K, and Takes a Cold Plunge With Bunnie Xo 

While dabbling in numerous genres of music, Jelly Roll eventually found his home in country. Releasing songs like “Need A Favor”, the singer watched as his fame hit new heights. And showing no signs of slowing down, the hitmaker continues to showcase not just his love for country music, but for his wife, Bunnie Xo. Although a top name in country music, Jelly Roll removed himself from social media due to people jabbing him about his weight. Not putting much stock into what the trolls have to say, the singer recently proved the naysayers wrong when he completed his first 5k with a special surprise from his wife.

Since January, Jelly Roll documented his commitment to losing weight for his first 5k. On Tuesday, that hard work paid off when he crossed the finish line for the 2 Bears 5K at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California alongside Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura. Even Bunnie Xo participated in the race as she shared videos on her Instagram Stories. But while crossing the finish line was a massive milestone for the singer, the real reward was when his wife decided to jump into a cold plunge tub with Jelly Roll. And to make it even better, Bunnie Xo congratulated him with a good kiss.

Jelly Roll Discusses His Weight Loss

Back in April, Jelly Roll discussed training for the event, telling People, “I’ve been really kicking ass, man. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day.” He added, “I’m eating healthy right now.” Having already lost over 70 pounds, he added, “I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I’m going to feel like by the time I go on tour.”

Although some joked about his weight over the last few months, many fans filled the comments with love and support as Jelly Roll looks to change his life for the better. “I just love you guys and the love you have for each other! Let the haters hate, you guys stay true to yourself and keep being awesome!” Another person concluded, “I knew he could do it! I’m so happy for him. I love seeing everything you two conquer you’re both so inspirational.”



