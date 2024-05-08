Luke Combs Makes $100K Donation to 12-Year-Old Fan Who Beat Cancer, Plays Her Favorite Song

Luke Combs is on top of the world. The country star wasted no time shattering records when he kicked off his highly-anticipated Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old tour. However, the “Beautiful Crazy” singer is also known for his acts of generosity. In September 2022, Combs gave $140 out of his own wallet to two young fans in Maine after learning they worked hard and saved up to see him live. And recently, the Country Music Association’s two-time Entertainer of the Year made a huge impact on a childhood cancer survivor.

Young Fan Has Raised Thousands For Childhood Cancer Research

A young Luke Combs fan got the surprise of her life on the day of his April 27 show in University Park, Pennsylvania. Samuel Weidenhofer, an Australian content creator and mental health activist, approached 12-year-old Jocelyn and her parents. Weidenhofer asked if they had a few dollars to spare, as he had lost his wallet and was trying to attend a concert. Jocelyn didn’t hesitate before handing a complete stranger $10.

The young girl then explained why helping others is a priority for her. Jocelyn was just 7 when she was diagnosed with T-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia in September 2019. After a harrowing 2 1/2-year battle, she was declared cancer free in January 2022.

However, Jocelyn’s story doesn’t end there. Through lemonade stands, hot cocoa stands and other fundraisers, she has raised “well over $100,000” for childhood cancer research.

Weidenhofer returned Jocelyn’s kindness by gifting the 12-year-old and her family tickets to see Luke Combs that night. He also handed her a brand-new LX1 Little Martin guitar, instructing her to read the back of it. That’s how Jocelyn learned she would also be meeting Combs backstage tonight. “This is awesome,” she said, grinning broadly.

Luke Combs Matches Jocelyn’s Donation

Jocelyn was even more thrilled when the “Hurricane” singer treated her to a private backstage performance of “Fast Car,” her favorite song. However, the best was yet to come.

As he was preparing to play “Fast Car” onstage, Combs told Jocelyn’s story to the crowd of more than 80,000.

“She has raised $100,000 at a lemonade stand for cancer research,” the “Where the Wild Things Are” singer said. “I’m going to match that. I’m going to double it.”

Then, he played her favorite song again.

On April 30, Jocelyn and her family took to social media to express their gratitude. “Jocelyn has always been a fan of yours but your generosity, kind heart and humbled nature has made her a super fan (you’ve surpassed [Guns N’ Roses],)” they wrote in an Instagram post.

