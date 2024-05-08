3 Reba McEntire Songs That Prove She’s The Queen of Country

Our favorite red-headed queen of country and beloved Voice judge has released quite a bit of music through the years. But which of Reba McEntire’s songs are her very best? We’re betting on the following three songs, which have stood the test of time and are still very much loved today.

1. “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia”

This 1991 hit from McEntire’s album For My Broken Heart became a massive hit upon its release. It’s still a banger today, complete with McEntire’s powerful vocal, excellent storytelling abilities, and overall catchy tune. While the Southern Gothic ballad was originally written in the 1970s by Bobby Russell, McEntire made the song her own. And most things could benefit from a touch of Reba.

2. “The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter”

Reba McEntire can belt out one hell of a murder ballad, but she can also tug at your heartstrings with songs like “The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter”. This 1994 track from Read My Mind is bursting with poignant lyrics and a melody that you can feel in your soul. While songs about heartbreak aren’t exactly rare in country music, this song is a classic shoo-in for any country music repertoire or playlist.

3. “Fancy”

McEntire’s album Rumor Has It from 1990 is one of her most popular albums, and the single “Fancy” is arguably her biggest hit to date. The song was originally written in the late 1960s by Bobbie Gentry, but McEntire yet again made a prewritten song all her own. She added an anthemic, powerful energy to the track. The accompanying music video also showcased McEntire’s charisma that defined her career for decades. A true hit!

