2024 Americana Honors & Awards Nominees Announced: Sierra Ferrell and Tyler Childers Tie for Most-Nominated Artists

The Americana Honors & Awards ceremony is still months away. It will take place on Wednesday, September 18 at the Ryman Auditorium. The event falls on the second day of AmericanaFest which is scheduled for September 17-21. The Americana Music Association revealed this year’s list of Americana Honors & Awards nominees yesterday (May 7) at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.

The announcement, which broadcasted live on WMOT Roots Radio featured performances from several top-tier Americana acts. The event included performances from Kaitlin Butts, Sierra Ferrell, The War and Treaty, and more.

Americana Honors & Awards Nominees

See the full list of nominees for this year’s Americana Honors & Awards below.

Tyler Childers and Sierra Ferrell lead the pack with three nominations each. They’re both up for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year. Brandy Clark is the second-most nominated artist this year. Her self-titled album is up for Album of the Year and her song “Dear Insecurity” is in the running for Song of the Year.

Album of the Year

Rustin’ in the Rain—Tyler Childers

Brandy Clark—Brandy Clark

Trail of Flowers—Sierra Ferrell

The Past Is Still Alive—Hurray for the Riff Raff

Weathervanes—Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Artist of the Year

Tyler Childers

Charley Crockett

Sierra Ferrell

Noah Kahan

Allison Russell

Duo/Group of the Year

Black Pumas

Larkin Poe

The Milk Carton Kids

Turnpike Troubadours

The War and Treaty

Emerging Act of the Year

Kaitlin Butts

Wyatt Flores

Charles Wesley Godwin

The Red Clay Strays

Jobi Riccio

Instrumentalist of the Year

Grace Bowers

Maddie Denton

Jamie Dick

Megan McCormick

Joshua Rilko

Song of the Year

“In Your Love”—Tyler Childers (Written by Geno Seale and Tyler Childers)

“Dear Insecurity”—Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile (Written by Brandy Clark, Michael Pollack, Brandi Carlile)

“American Dreaming”—Sierra Ferrell (Written by Melody Walker and Sierra Ferrell)

“Right Back to It”—Waxahatchee featuring MJ Lenderman (Written by Katie Crutchfield)

“Jealous Moon”—Sarah Jarosz (Written by Daniel Tashian and Sarah Jarosz)

