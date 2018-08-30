Country rocker Becky Warren has been praised for her ability to craft songs about real life struggles. From the PTSD experienced by war veterans to poverty, she explores territory most musicians shy away from, and the release of Warren’s official video for her newest single “The Drake Motel” is no exception.

It’s an intimate video, which is only fitting since it tells the story of Nashville citizen Shawn Lesley. Giving insight into his life, the video co-stars Lesley himself as he strolls through The Drake Motel. The video features scenes of lights with no lamp shades, surrounding cars filled with plastic bags, and the barren bathrooms within each room.

Warren’s video breaks down the barriers often existing between people. It busts the myths people force themselves to believe about the individuals on street corners selling The Contributor.

“Shawn has more hustle than anyone I know—he takes a long, circuitous bus ride every day and sells his own clothing line along with the paper. He’s well known around town for his cheerful hellos and for the costumes he wears when there’s a sports event or holiday,” says Warren.

Watch the video for Warren’s song “The Drake Motel” and see her upcoming tour dates below.



Becky Warren tour dates:

September 13 – Nashville, TN @ The Fond Object (California Country Social) September 14 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery (Official Americanafest Showcase) September 15 – Nashville, TN @ Martin’s BBQ (Boo Ray’s Americana Review) October 8 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere October 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pete’s Candy Store October 18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ The Ale and The Witch

October 26 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt (Album Release Show)

