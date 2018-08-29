William Matheny is quickly becoming one of independent country music’s most exciting emerging artists. A native West Virginian, Matheny has grown a following both with his solo work, like his 2017 debut Strange Constellations, and as part of the Ohio-based band Southeast Engine.

Signed to Misra Records, Matheny is celebrating label mate and beloved musician Will Johnson on a new 7″ single. On the single’s A-side, Matheny covers Johnson’s Centro-matic track “Flashes And Cables,” a cut off the 2003 album Love You Just The Same. Matheny retains the spirit of the original, but puts his own spin on the track with hypnotic drums and a gritty, ethereal guitar solo.

“I think one of the most pure motivations that a songwriter can have is the desire to create a body of work, something that listeners can really immerse themselves in and explore,” Matheny says. “Will Johnson’s career is that exact kind of deep discography and I’m proud to say that the label that releases my music is also home to some of Will’s finest work. ‘Flashes And Cables’ is celebrating its crystal anniversary this year and during these troubled times we live in, I think it’s more germane than ever.”

The new 7″ is out September 28. The B-side is Matheny’s own song “Christian Name.”

Listen to “Flashes And Cables” below.

