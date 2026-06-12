3 Forgotten 1990s Country Songs That Will Transport You Somewhere Else

These 1990s country songs will take you somewhere else. Close your eyes, pop your headphones in, and let these underrated tracks take you on a journey. You’ll want to keep hitting the replay button so you don’t have to return to reality.

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“New Way Home” — K.T. Oslin

We’re starting this list of transportive country songs with a deep cut from K.T. Oslin. This pop country song may have been one of Oslin’s biggest hits, but the singer herself is widely underrated. One listen to this 1990s country song will have you running to look up the rest of her discography. Moreover, you’ll feel completely transported by her slow-building vocals and plush backing track.

“New Way Home” will pick you up wherever you are and take you to a smoke-filled barroom in the early 90s. It feels like a late night with your mind racing over the day’s troubles. This track carries its own atmosphere.

“I Let Her Lie” — Daryle Singletary

Daryle Singletary’s “I Let Her Lie” is a one-way ticket to classic honky tonk heartbreak. “She’d come home, 6 AM / Tell me she’d been out with friends / And I let her lie,” the lyrics to this somber track read. Listening to this song will take you right into a whiskey-soaked honky tonk, albeit in the corner, crying while Singletary’s vocals break your heart.

This song will take you right back to country’s 1990s prime. You’ll leave modernity behind when you hear this song, which could’ve only been made when country stars had an unparalleled ability to speak to our hearts.

“Small Town Saturday Night” — Hal Ketchum

Hal Ketchum’s “Small Town Saturday Night” is a widely celebrated country staple. That being said, it could still use some more praise. This song will take you right back to your memories of small-town nights out with friends. “We’re gonna howl at the moon, shoot out the light / It’s a small town Saturday night,” he sings in this country track.

No matter where you are, this song will take you back to quiet, dimly lit streets somewhere in the south with nothing but time on your hands. “Lucy’s got her lipstick on a little too bright / Bobby’s gettin’ drunk and lookin’ for a fight / Liquor on his breath and trouble on his mind / And Lucy’s just a kid, along for the ride,” the lyrics read. Whether this song reminds you of your own memories or helps you envision what a night like this might be, it is deeply transportive.

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