Remember When Bruce Springsteen, Linda Ronstadt, and Other Rockers Gathered With 1 Million Americans to Say No to Nukes?

On this day (June 12) in 1982, the Rally for Nuclear Disarmament took place in New York City. An estimated 1 million people from across the United States gathered in Central Park to march on the United Nations offices. The protesters demanded nuclear disarmament and the end of the Cold War-era arms race. The rally included performances from Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, and Gary “U.S.” Bonds.

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The Cold War was ramping up in the early 1980s. Ronald Regan, a loud proponent of a large nuclear arsenal, took office in 1981. His outspoken opposition to nuclear disarmament revived the Vietnam-era antiwar movement, according to History. As the president continued to champion nukes, activists across the country started to speak out.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1984, Bruce Springsteen Released the Album That Made Him a Global Pop Superstar]

The United Nations held its Second Special Session on Disarmament on June 12, 1982, and Americans wanted their voices to be heard. As a result, people began to gather in Central Park that morning. According to the Arms Control Association, buses carried protesters from all across the United States. By noon, the park was packed. Soon, Second, Third, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, and Madison Avenues were full of protesters. 750,000 people had gathered by mid-afternoon. The number grew to one million by the end of the day.

It was there, during the largest disarmament rally in the history of the United States, that some of the nation’s top singer/songwriters performed a surprise concert.

Bruce Springsteen, Linda Ronstadt, Others, Rock Against Nukes

The main stage at the Rally for Nuclear Disarmament sat on the Great Lawn of Central Park. Throughout the day, activists took the stage to speak, and legendary artists performed for the massive crowd.

Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, and James Taylor played full sets. John Hall performed three songs, including “Get Together,” with the rest of the musicians to close the show.

Bruce Springsteen joined Browne for “The Promised Land” and “Running on Empty.” Joan Baez joined him for “Imagine.” James Taylor invited Chaka Khan to join him for “It’s Growing,” and John Hall sang with him on “Children’s Cry.”

In 2018, a 2CD release titled Anti-Nuclear Disarmament Rally Central Park NYC ’82 was released. It showcases highlights from the event. Unfortunately, though, it is unavailable to stream.

Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images