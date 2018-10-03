On November 9, renowned musical director and multi-instrumentalist Stone Mecca will release Alienman, a new solo album.

The longtime bandleader for Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, Stone Mecca has also lent his talents to artists like Kanye West, George Clinton, Earth, Wind and Fire and Snoop Dogg, and has contributed to acclaimed soundtracks including Django Unchained. The Dallas-based artist is a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist in his own right, too, and plays all of the instruments across Alienman.

With a style that blends Jimi Hendrix’s psychedelic blues with modern funk, R&B and rock and roll, Stone Mecca’s guitar playing stands out among his many talents. That virtuosity and raw energy are on full display on “Boogeyman,” a funky new track that offers a glimpse into what to expect upon Alienman‘s release.

“I was thinking about all the bullshit in the world, the negativity,” Stone Mecca says of “Boogeyman.” “Sometimes you just want to get away from it all. So I thought about writing a letter and sending it into outer space asking for the aliens to come save us from ourselves.”

Listen to “Boogeyman” below.

