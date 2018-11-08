It’s been a golden year for Kacey Musgraves.

The singer and songwriter’s most recent album, Golden Hour, released this March, has been met with adulation from fans and critics alike.

The record has also translated well in a live setting, and Musgraves has spent much of the year on the road, initially touring as the opening act for pop behemoth Harry Styles before embarking on her own headlining tour across the U.S. and Europe.

If that’s not enough, the Texas native has also nabbed a CMA Album of the Year nomination, as well as getting a nod for Female Vocalist of the Year.

This weekend, Musgraves makes her return to the long-running concert series Austin City Limits. (Check local listings for times.) You can get a taste of the episode with a performance of “Space Cowboy,” which is running as a web exclusive. Watch the video and check out the show’s set list below.



Kacey Musgraves setlist:

Slow Burn

Butterflies

Velvet Elvis

Family is Family

High Time

Follow Your Arrow

High Horse

