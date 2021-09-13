2021 VMAs: Watch Kacey Musgraves’ Debut Performance of “Star-Crossed”

Just days after dropping her fifth studio album, Kacey Musgraves made her MTV Video Music Awards debut with the world premiere of the title track, “Star-Crossed” on Sunday, September 12.

The 33-year-old artist performed her new song against a cinematic backdrop. Inspired by her divorce with fellow country artist, Ruston Kelly, “Star Crossed” begins the heartbreaking story of the album. With a burning heart aflame behind her, Musgraves brought the lead single off her album project to life on a candlelit stage. The incandescent glow contributed to the chilling effects of Musgraves’ ethereal vocal performance.

Her poignant lyrics chronicle the unfolding of her marriage. To set the scene, she sings about two lovers ripped right at the seams who woke up from the perfect dream. Musgraves produced the album-opening title track with Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk —the writing/production team on acclaimed 2018 LP, Golden Hour.

Musgraves represented the country music industry alongside Kane Brown, who was nominated in the Video For Good category for “Worldwide Beautiful.”

On Friday, September 10, Musgraves shared a 50-minute Star-Crossed film on Paramount+ in tandem with her 15-track collection. The film is directed by Bardia Zeinali and stars Musgraves, and features Eugene Levy, Princess Nokia, and others.

“We wanted it to feel cinematic and epic without compromising the heart and the emotion,” Zeinali said in a statement, “to feel fantastical and heightened and tell her story through the lens of art and fashion.”

Ahead of the LP, Musgraves also shared “Justified” along with a music video directed by Bardia Zeinali.

Listen to Kacey Musgraves’ new album, here. Watch the trailer for the Star-Crossed film below.

Photo Credit: JOHN SHEARER/MTV VMAS 2021/GETTY