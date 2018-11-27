Netflix released its official trailer for Springsteen on Broadway earlier today. The clip shows glimpses of the one-man Broadway show, featuring live performances and personal stories from Bruce Springsteen. The show debuted October 12 in New York City at the Walter Kerr Theatre and has logged almost 300 performances to date.

“Weaving spoken-word performances and dramatizations of lightly-edited passages from his 2016 memoir Born to Run with a 15-song overview of the singer’s life in music, Springsteen On Broadway is not an entirely new medium for the Jersey songwriter so much as a synthesis of many of the strains of his spoken-word artistry throughout his career as a storyteller,” Jonathan Bernstein wrote in his review of the show in 2017.

The series of live performances will end this December, but fans will be able to stream the show on Netflix starting December 16.

Watch the trailer for Springsteen on Broadway below.

