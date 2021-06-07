‘Springsteen On Broadway’ Returns for a Limited Run this Summer

Summer is about to heat up as Bruce Springsteen takes the Broadway stage for a limited run of his concert residency Springsteen On Broadway. The concert series will begin June 26 and run through September 4 at the St. James Theatre.

The series originally ran from October 2017 to December 2018 and boasted a total of 236 sold-out performances. The show itself is a unique concert experience based on Springsteen’s Born to Run autobiography. During the performance, Springsteen plays a set of songs on stage while sprinkling in spoken word passages.

“I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible,” Springsteen told The New York Times in 2017. “I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind. In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years. My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.”

All photo by: Rob DeMartin

The show became highly acclaimed (winning a Tony and Primetime Emmy Award) and is now back for an encore. “I loved doing ‘Springsteen On Broadway’ and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway,” Springsteen said in a statement.

The proceeds from the show will be donated to local New York and New Jersey charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and The Actor’s Fund.

You can buy tickets here beginning June 10.