On March 1, Durand Jones & The Indications will release its sophomore album, American Love Call. In advance of the album’s release, the group has shared the video for its new single “Morning in America.” The band calls the tune “a song for this moment.”
“The lyrics speak to how many of us feel every day in this time of political and environmental uncertainty— flitting between anger, despair, anxiety but ever returning to a sliver of hope that there’s still a path forward,” the group said in a statement. “We so often divide ourselves by our differences. Acknowledging those differences is crucial; listening to those different from us is crucial. But viewed solely through that lens, we are fragmented and few. When we look at the country along economic lines, however, a different picture emerges. Suddenly people of all colors, in every part of this country, can find themselves on the same side, united by a shared struggle to simply survive in the richest nation to ever exist.”
For the video, director Ellie Foumbi sought to bring the song’s message to life. “It’s impossible to hear this song and not connect its message to the current political climate in America,” she says. “It makes you stop and question the ways in which our country has changed and whether we’re as far along as we should be.”
Watch the video for “Morning in America” and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
