On March 1, Durand Jones & The Indications will release its sophomore album, American Love Call. In advance of the album’s release, the group has shared the video for its new single “Morning in America.” The band calls the tune “a song for this moment.”

“The lyrics speak to how many of us feel every day in this time of political and environmental uncertainty— flitting between anger, despair, anxiety but ever returning to a sliver of hope that there’s still a path forward,” the group said in a statement. “We so often divide ourselves by our differences. Acknowledging those differences is crucial; listening to those different from us is crucial. But viewed solely through that lens, we are fragmented and few. When we look at the country along economic lines, however, a different picture emerges. Suddenly people of all colors, in every part of this country, can find themselves on the same side, united by a shared struggle to simply survive in the richest nation to ever exist.”

For the video, director Ellie Foumbi sought to bring the song’s message to life. “It’s impossible to hear this song and not connect its message to the current political climate in America,” she says. “It makes you stop and question the ways in which our country has changed and whether we’re as far along as we should be.”

Watch the video for “Morning in America” and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Durand Jones & The Indications’ Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

Tue. Jan. 22 – London, UK @ Dingwalls

Wed. Jan. 23 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

Fri. Jan. 25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso-Noord

Sun. Jan. 27 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater

Mon. Jan. 28 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

Mon. March 18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Tue. March 19 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Thu. March 21 – Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroots

Fri. March 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Sat. March 23 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah — SOLD OUT

Mon. March 25 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport — SOLD OUT

Tue. March 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom — SOLD OUT

Wed. March 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom — SOLD OUT

Thu. March 28 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO Restaurant & Music Club

Fri. March 29 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish — SOLD OUT

Sat. March 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent — SOLD OUT

Mon. April 1 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Tue. April 2 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Thu. April 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

Fri. April 5 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Sat. April 6 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

Sun. April 7 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

Tue. April 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Wed. April 10 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

Thu. April 11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. April 12 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

Sat. April 13 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Sun. April 14 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Tue. April 16 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

Wed. April 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Fri. April 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

Sat. April 20 – Uncasville, CT @ Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Resort

Sun. April 21 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Mon. April 22 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Wed. April 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater

Fri. April 26 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Sat. April 27 – Oxford, MS @ Double Decker Arts Festival

Sun. April 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Sat. May 11 – Bloomington, IN @ Indiana University w/ Neko Case

Sun. Sep. 15 – Telluride, CO @ Blues & Brews Festival

