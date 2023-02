Father John Misty, The Head and the Heart Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Father John Misty and The Head and the Heart have announced a string of summer co-headlining tour dates for later this year.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Both groups started in the Pacific Northwest originally and now are joining forces for gigs that begin August 4 in Salt Lake City and extend through August 22 in Madison, Wisconsin. The shows will feature support from Miya Folick on certain dates. Tickets are on sale now.

In addition to the joint shows, Father John Misty also announced a headline date on August 10 at Seattle, WA’s Woodland Park Zoo. Tickets for that gig will be available on March 3 and will feature support from Sub Pop labelmates Shabazz Palaces, a hip-hop group fronted by Digable Planets’ Ishmael Butler.

Father John Misty and The Head and the Heart tour dates, as well as the previously announced Father John Misty dates, are below.

FJM and THATH Tour Dates:

Fri. Aug. 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – TBD !

Sat. Aug. 05 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater !

Sun. Aug. 06 – Spokane, WA – Pavilion at Riverfront !

Tue. Aug. 08 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Amphitheater !

Wed. Aug. 09 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater !

Thu. Aug. 10 – Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater (FJM ONLY)

Sun. Aug. 13 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl !

Tue. Aug. 15 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater !

Wed. Aug. 16 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater !

Fri. Aug. 18 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater !

Sat. Aug. 19 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater !

Sun. Aug. 20 – Columbia, MO – 9th Street Summerfest !

Mon. Aug. 21 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee !

Tue. Aug. 22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee !



! w/ Miya Folick

FJM Misty Tour Dates:

2023 Late Winter (UK/EU)

Sat. Feb. 25 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene [SOLD OUT]

Sun. Feb 26 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

Mon. Feb 27 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Feb. 28 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus

Thu. Mar. 02 – Denmark, DK – KB Hallen

Fri. Mar. 03 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

Sat. Mar. 04 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

Mon. Mar. 06 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Mar. 07 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

Thu. Mar. 08 – London, UK- Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

Fri. Mar. 10 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Dome

Sat. Mar. 11 – Portsmouth, UK – Guildhall

Sun. Mar. 12 – Leeds, UK -University of Leeds Refectory

Mon. Mar. 13 – Gateshead, UK – Sage Gateshead

Wed. Mar. 15 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Mar. 16 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

Fri. Mar. 17 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester [SOLD OUT]



2023 Spring (US)

Fri. Apr. 14 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre * [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Apr. 15 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival

Sun. Apr. 16 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre *

Mon. Apr. 17 – Roanoke, VA – Jefferson Center *

Wed. Apr. 19 – Ithaca, NY – State Theater of Ithaca *

Thu. Apr. 20 – Providence, RI – Strand Ballroom & Theatre * [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Apr. 21- Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Apr. 22 – Portland, ME – State Theatre ^

Sun. Apr. 23 – Northampton, MA – The Academy of Music ^ [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Apr. 25 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony ^ [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Apr. 26 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa ^

Thu. Apr. 27 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University at The Forum ^

Fri. Apr. 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Apr. 29 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre #

Mon. May 01 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater #

Tue. May 02 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe #

Wed. May 03 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s # [SOLD OUT]

Thu. May 04 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom #[SOLD OUT]

Fri. May 05 – Birmingham, AL – Lyric Fine Arts Theatre # [SOLD OUT]

Sun. May 07 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival



*w/ Omar Velasco

^w/ Loren Kramar

#w/ Butch Bastard

Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns