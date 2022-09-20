Angel Olsen Announces New 2023 North American Tour

Angel Olsen has one of the best and most haunting voices in music. And the songwriter and performer will bring that eerie vocal to a string of upcoming 2023 North American tour dates.

That’s right, Olsen announced Tuesday (September 20), a new series of dates that will kick off on September 26 in Lisbon and will run through 2022 into 2023, and conclude on February 11 in Durham, North Carolina. (See the full list of dates below.)

The new tour is in support of her latest LP, Big Time, which is out now.

On the heels of a stunning performance at Americana Fest and the release of her “Big Time” collaboration with Sturgill Simpson, Olsen announced a slew of new 2023 dates, including Atlanta, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and more, all cities she has not yet played in support of Big Time.

Tickets for the newly announced shows are on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.



Angel Olsen Tour Dates:



Mon. Sept. 26 – Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio ^

Tue. Sept. 27 – Lisbon, PT @Capitólio ^

Thu. Sept. 29 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera ^

Fri. Sept. 30 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^

Sat. Oct. 1 – Lyon, FR @ L’ Epicerie Moderne ^

Sun. Oct. 2 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten ^

Tue. Oct. 4 – Munich, DE @ Strom ^

Wed. Oct. 5 – Vienna, AT @ WUK ^

Thu. Oct. 6 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium ^

Fri. Oct. 7 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys ^

Sun. Oct. 9 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns ^

Mon. Oct. 10 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller ^

Tue. Oct. 11 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA ^

Thu. Oct. 13 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor ^

Fri. Oct 14 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan ^

Sat. Oct 15 – Leuven, BE @ Het Depot ^

Sun Oct 16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ^

Tue. Oct. 18 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton ^

Wed. Oct. 19 – Bath, UK @ The Forum ^

Fri. Oct. 21 – Manchester , UK @ Albert Hall ^

Sat. Oct. 22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall ^

Mon. Oct 24 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^

Fri. Jan. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #

Sat. Jan. 21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theatre #

Mon. Jan. 23 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center #

Tue. Jan. 24 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory #

Wed. Jan. 25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre #

Fri. Jan. 27 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall #

Sat. Jan. 28 – St Louis, MO @ The Factory #

Sun. Jan. 29 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird #

Tue. Jan. 31 – Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre #

Wed. Feb. 01 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre #

Thu. Feb. 02 – Cleveland, OH- Agora Theatre #

Fri. Feb. 03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Small’s Theatre #

Sat. Feb. 04 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall #

Tue. Feb. 07 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

Wed. Feb. 08 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre #

Thu. Feb. 09 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage #

Fri. Feb.10 – Richmond, VA @ The National #

Sat. Feb. 11 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre #

^ = with Tomberlin supporting

# = with Erin Rae supporting

Photo Credit: Angela Ricciardi Courtesy Pitch Perfect PR