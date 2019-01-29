Press Release:

The seventh annual She Rocks Awards rocked the House of Blues Anaheim on January 25, 2019. Hosted by the Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN), the gala celebration featured a star-studded array of honorees, including Terri Nunn of BERLIN, Lisa Loeb and Nita Strauss, as well many other women from all corners of the music and audio industry.

The evening included a special performance by GRAMMY-nominated saxophone player Mindi Abair, and song premieres by The Voice alum Gigi Rich and vocalist Aiza as they showcased songs from the upcoming original girl empowerment album, Girl, the Album.

Other highlights included guitarist Nita Strauss performing Queen’s “The Show Must Go On,” and Lisa Loeb performing her #1 song “Stay,” which was featured on the Reality Bites soundtrack, with the young and dynamic Command Sisters. Terri Nunn, celebrating BERLIN’s 40th Anniversary this year, performed her ‘80s breakthrough smash hit “Metro,” accompanied by Berlin keyboardist, Dave Schulz and the She Rocks House Band, Rock Sugah led by Divinity Roxx. Laura Clapp performed the Macy Gray GRAMMY-Award winning hit, “I Try,” and Erika Ender performed her own version of the #1 hit she co-wrote, “Despacito.” In addition, a Hall of Fame award was introduced this year by honoring Janis Joplin. Following an inspiring speech by Joplin’s sister, Laura Joplin, a medley of the late singer’s hits, “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart,” and “Raise Your Hand” were performed by Orianthi, Vanessa Amorosi, Judith Hill, Emily Armstrong, Sarah Command, Mindi Abair and Rock Sugah, making for an electrifying finale.

The full list of 2019 honorees includes:

Co-hosting the event were Lyndsey Parker and Christine Devine, with an opening performance by London/Belfast-based alternative rock-pop duo REWS.

“We were so honored to bring everyone together once again for an uplifting and communal event that celebrates the accomplishments of so many awesome women in the music and audio industry,” said the WiMN founder, Laura B. Whitmore. “The evening was made even more special by all the roof-raising performances that got our audience up out of their seats!”

On the red carpet prior to the awards, American Songwriter chatted with several of the winners and presenters:

Shelly Peiken (“What A Girl Wants,” “Bitch,” Confessions of a Serial Songwriter) on writing as a songwriter versus being an artist:

“The songs of mine that were most successful were ones that were very personal in my life. Recording artists would then hear my material and it would resonate with them and they would record it. But I always felt like an artist even when I wasn’t making records of my own material.”

Dale Krevens (Tech 21 co-founder) on running her business:

“I didn’t find it tough being a woman because I was previously in a male-dominated industry. I’ve been around music my whole life so it wasn’t uncomfortable for me. But I did have troubles at conventions and NAMM shows where people would ask me questions and look over my shoulder for the man to answer. When I gave them the answer and even more information they would stand there and not know what to say next!”

Terri Nunn (Berlin “Take My Breath Away,” “Metro”) on songwriting and playing live:

“Songwriting is a work in progress forever. I don’t know anyone who feels like they made it- ‘oh I got this.’ With the help of co-writers, the better I get (at creating songs). It took me thirty years to think I could sing. I’m immersed in the live show and the experience of performing for a crowd. That’s why I got into music. It’s a love fest!”

Find out more about the event and the organization at thewimn.com.

