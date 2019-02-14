Photo by Noah Lamberth



It’s hard to overstate Dan Wilson’s influence on popular music. The Grammy-winning songwriter has written hit songs for and with artists like Adele (“Someone Like You”), the Dixie Chicks (“Not Ready To Make Nice”), Chris Stapleton (“When The Stars Come Out”), Taylor Swift (“Treacherous”), and John Legend (“You And I”), not to mention through his work as part of the band Semisonic, known for the hit “Closing Time.”

Wilson makes music of his own, too, like his 2017 album Re-Covered, which featured Wilson recording his own takes on hits he’d written for other artists.

In lieu of a full-length follow-up to Re-Covered, Wilson is releasing one new song each month over the first half of 2019. The latest of these songs is “Fly Safe,” a tranquil, mid-tempo pop rocker about yearning for romantic reconciliation, premiering below.

“This song is about seeing someone you love off on a trip and looking forward to the day they come back,” Wilson says. “Being willing to wait and hoping that their return will be a new beginning.”

Listen to “Fly Safe” below.

