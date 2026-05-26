3 Classic Rock Songs From 1970 That Most People Have Forgotten, Even Though They Are Still Amazing Today

At the beginning of 1970, no one could have predicted what the decade would be like for rock music. A pivotal era, these three classic rock songs came out that year, songs that are still amazing, even though most people have forgotten them by now.

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“Something’s Burning” by Kenny Rogers & The First Edition

A Top 10 hit for Kenny Rogers & The First Edition, “Something’s Burning” is the title track of the group’s fifth studio record.

Written by hit songwriter Mac Davis, the sensuous song says, “And now the sun is burning brightly / We lie in love so close together / I get the feeling deep inside me / My love for you will burn forever / I cup my hands to touch your face / And once again I feel your fire / And here it comes / Can’t you feel it, baby? / Can’t you feel it? Here it comes again / Feel it, feel it / Fire, fire / Something’s burning.”

In 1996, Dolly Parton released a version of “Something’s Burning” on her Treasures project, a record of covers.

“Lay Down (Candles In The Rain)” by Melanie

Melanie Safka, who went by just Melanie, had her first big hit with “Lay Down (Candles In The Rain)”. Sung with The Edwin Hawkins Singers, “Lay Down (Candles In The Rain)” is on her third studio album, Candles In The Rain.

“Lay Down (Candles In The Rain)” was inspired by her performance at Woodstock in 1969. That year, Melanie performed in the rain, as candles still burned from a ceremony held earlier in the day. The song, written solely by Melanie, says, “Lay down, lay down / Lay it all down / Let your white birds smile up / At the ones who stand and frown / So raise the candles high / ‘Cause if you don’t, we could stay black against the night / Oh, raise them higher again / And if you do we could stay dry against the rain.”

“Easy Come, Easy Go” by Bobby Sherman

Written by Jack Keller and Diane Hildebrand, “Easy Come, Easy Go” is one of Bobby Sherman’s biggest hits. On his Here Comes Bobby album, Mama Cass Elliot first recorded a version of the song in 1969.

Still, it’s Sherman’s version that most people remember. An uptempo tune about a song that didn’t work out, “Easy Come, Easy Go” says, “I’m taking the shade out of the sun / Whatever made me think that I was number one / I oughta know, easy come, easy go / I’m sittin’ it out, I’m spinnin’ the dial / / Just thinkin’ about the chump I’ve been, I have to smile / Didn’t I know, easy come, and easy go.”

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