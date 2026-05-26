The 1989 Hit Where Linda Ronstadt Returned to Her Pop Star Roots With the Help of Aaron Neville

Many people thought that Linda Ronstadt had abandoned the search for pop glory by the end of the 80s. She’d spent much of the decade taking advantage of various opportunities to pursue musical interests divergent from her 70s hitmaking days.

Videos by American Songwriter

But in 1989, she returned to show that she could go the pop-star route if she chose. And she brought fellow legend Aaron Neville along for the ride on the touching duet “Don’t Know Much”.

Trying New Things

Linda Ronstadt couldn’t miss in the 70s. Working with the best studio musicians in the world and gathering material from the finest songwriters, her albums were a one-stop shop for all that was great about pop music of that era.

But she chose to show her versatility throughout most of the next decade. Her surprising stylistic departures began with a trio of albums where she leafed through the pages of the Great American Songbook. Speaking of Trio, that was the country-tinged album she released with good buddies Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris in 1987. That same year found her releasing a Spanish-language album.

Perhaps the most surprising direction that Ronstadt could have gone at that point was back to pop music. But that’s what she did on Cry Like A Rainstorm, Howl Like The Wind in 1989. And she invited Aaron Neville to duet with her on four songs, including the first single “Don’t Know Much.”

Revisiting an Old Song

Ronstadt went for the gusto on Cry Like A Rainstorm, Howl Like The Wind with orchestras, horn sections, and special guests galore. Some of her most trusted songwriting muses, including Jimmy Webb and Karla Bonoff, contributed material. But the lead track was a song that had already been around the block a bit.

The legendary songwriting team of Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil wrote “Don’t Know Much” with Tom Snow. Mann first recorded it in 1980. In short succession, both Bill Medley and Bette Midler recorded versions, each of which barely scraped the Top 100. As such, the song was relatively obscure when Ronstadt and Neville did their take.

“Don’t Know Much” soared to No. 2 on the pop charts in 1989. And it ignited the overall success of Cry Like A Rainstorm, Howl Like The Wind, which would become one of the most successful albums of Ronstadt’s illustrious career.

Behind the Lyrics of “Don’t Know Much”

“Don’t Know Much” works perfectly as a duet, as the two singers compare notes on how they’ve gone astray in their lives. “Look at this life,” Neville sings in the first verse. “I still don’t know where it’s going.”

Ronstadt responds in the second verse: “Look at these dreams/So beaten and so battered.” In the bridge, they come together at the same realization: “The only truth I’ve ever known is me and you.” The chorus testifies to this unity. “I don’t know much,” they sing. “But I know I love you/And that may be all I need to know.”

The tenderness and emotion within the performances carry this song just as far as the music and lyrics. “Don’t Know Much” proved that Linda Ronstadt still knew plenty about what makes a great pop ballad, including choosing the perfect duet partner.

Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images