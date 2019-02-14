Photo by Kylie Wilkerson

On March 15, Over The Rhine will release a new album, Love & Revelation. The album marks the husband-and-wife duo’s 15th studio release over the course of their 30-year career together.

Ahead of Love & Revelation‘s release, Over The Rhine have shared a new track, “Los Lunas.” As the duo’s Karin Bergquist explains, the track, which traces the many shapes taken by grief, had been marinating for several years before the duo decided to make “Los Lunas” the opener on Love & Revelation.

“We came to realize that loss is one of the undeniable themes on this record,” she says “We are grieving. And I think a lot of people are. We’ve lost loved ones. We’ve seen our friends struggling with loss – the loss of a child, or partner. We’ve stood with friends and family members as they struggled with chronic illness, or a scary-as-hell cancer diagnosis… And then we know a lot of people turn on the news and are in shock at what they are seeing. Beneath that shock is grief. We are grieving the fact that we aren’t quite sure who we are anymore as Americans. ”

Listen to “Los Lunas” below.

