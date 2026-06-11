Elvis Costello Applauds Olivia Rodrigo While Criticizing Industry Behavior

There is no outline when it comes to inspiration. It can hit an artist at any time. A few singers have even suggested they were inspired to write a song while performing on stage. Although dreaming is free for most, it can come at a hefty cost for those looking to turn those ideas into hit songs. And for Olivia Rodrigo, she nearly found herself in legal trouble after some suggested that her hit song “Brutal” took directly from Elvis Costello’s “Pump It Up.” While there is no denying the similarities, Costello fired back at the idea of a lawsuit.

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When speaking with The Times, Costello was asked about how similar “Pump It Up” and “Brutal” were. Although understanding that the two songs sound the same, the hitmaker dismissed the idea that Rodrigo stole music from him. While declaring the entire discussion “too silly”, Costello revealed he met the singer in person. “She was lovely.”

Not one to spend millions in legal fees, Costello saw the idea of plagiarism in music almost comical. “I said, look, this is just a riff, and how could I be arrogant enough to sue on the basis of originality when my song is based on ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’? Did Bob Dylan sue me? He teased me about it but didn’t sue. And did Chuck Berry sue Bob because his song was like ‘Too Much Monkey Business’?”

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Olivia Rodrigo And Elvis Costello Find Common Ground On Music Being Universal

With Costello proving that singers are constantly drawing inspiration from other artists, he has defended Rodrigo in the past. When fans accused Rodrigo of stealing, Costello insisted, “This is fine by me. It’s how rock and roll works.”

Having spent decades in the music industry, Costello would know better than most how the process from idea to song worked. “You take the broken pieces of another thrill and make a brand new toy. That’s what I did.”

Not the first time Rodrigo faced plagiarism claims, the singer, like Costello, saw music as a universal gift for all. “Every single artist is inspired by artists who have come before them. It’s sort of a fun, beautiful sharing process. Nothing in music is ever new. There’s four chords in every song. That’s the fun part — trying to make that your own.”

While some artists might see similarities and immediately call a lawyer, Costello took a different approach. For him, music has always been about taking influences, adding perspective, and hoping it connects with listeners.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)