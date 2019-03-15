On March 29, acclaimed singer-songwriter Charley Crockett will release a 7″ featuring two new songs: “River Of Sorrow” and “How Low Can You Go.” Crockett is releasing the 7″, which is available digitally now, as part of Bruce Robison’s “The Next Waltz” project.
In tandem with the tracks’ release, Crockett has shared a music video for “River Of Sorrow.” Bobby Cochran directed the clip, which finds Crockett exploring an old sheep farm on a particularly foggy day.
“‘River Of Sorrow’ is a song about looking for redemption in a life full of sin,” Crockett says. “Maybe the oldest kind of song in the book… There’s a river in the middle of that valley and when I look at the video now, it’s as if the old me disappeared into that pasture and a new man came back out. That’s the song. A ‘River Of Sorrow’ washed away my sins.”
Crockett released two albums in 2018, Lonesome As A Shadow and Lil G.L.’s Blue Bonanza. He underwent open heart surgery in January and subsequently took a break from touring, which he’ll resume in earnest in early April.
Watch “River Of Sorrow” and see Crockett’s upcoming tour dates below.
Charley Crockett tour dates:
April 5-6 // Dallas, TX // Kessler Theater
April 11 // Lubbock, TX // Cactus Theater
April 12 // Durant, OK // Gilley’s Choctaw Casino
April 13 // Coupland, TX // Coupland Dancehall
April 18 //Oklahoma City, OK// Tower Theatre
April 19 // Lawrence, KS // Granada Theater
April 20 // Denver, CO // Globe Hall
April 22 // Hailey, ID // The Mint
April 23 // Bozeman, MT // Live from the Divide
April 24 // Seattle, WA // Tractor Tavern
April 25 // Portland, OR // Polaris Hall
April 27 // Indio, CA // Stagecoach Festival
April 28 // Los Angeles, CA // The Echo
May 3 // Austin, TX // Moody Theater ^
May 4 // New Braunfels, TX // Gruene Hall
May 11 // Lampasas, TX // Putters and Gutters
May 17-19 // Queensland, AUS // Blues on Broadbeach @ Gold Coast
May 22 // Melbourne, AUS // Spotted Mallard
May 23 // Melbourne, AUS // Caravan Music Club
May 24 // Castlemaine, AUS // Bridge Hotel
May 25 // Sydney, AUS // Marrickville Bowling Club
May 26 // Sydney, AUS // The Basement
July 12 // Mount Solon, VA // Red Wing Roots Music Festival
July 26 // Newport, RI // Newport Folk Festival
August 10 // Challis, ID // Braun Brothers Reunion
August 16 // Kristianstad, SWE // Kulturkvarteret
August 17 // Oslo, NO // John Dee
August 18 // Stockholm, SWE // Bar Brooklyn
August 22-25 // Tønder, DK // Tønder Festival
August 26 // Hamburg, DE // Nochtwache
August 27 // Krefeld, DE // Kulturrampe
August 28 // Eindhoven, NL // Dim Star / Rozenknop
August 29 // Amsterdam, NL // Paradiso Noord
August 30 // Bottelare, BE // Het Ketske
September 1 // London, UK // The Borderline
September 2 // Brighton, UK // The Prince Albert
September 4 // Manchester, UK // Night and Day Café
September 5 // Glasgow, UK // Broadcast
September 6 // Newcastle, UK // The Cluny
^ with Shinyribs