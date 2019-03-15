Photo by Lyza Renee

On March 29, acclaimed singer-songwriter Charley Crockett will release a 7″ featuring two new songs: “River Of Sorrow” and “How Low Can You Go.” Crockett is releasing the 7″, which is available digitally now, as part of Bruce Robison’s “The Next Waltz” project.

In tandem with the tracks’ release, Crockett has shared a music video for “River Of Sorrow.” Bobby Cochran directed the clip, which finds Crockett exploring an old sheep farm on a particularly foggy day.

“‘River Of Sorrow’ is a song about looking for redemption in a life full of sin,” Crockett says. “Maybe the oldest kind of song in the book… There’s a river in the middle of that valley and when I look at the video now, it’s as if the old me disappeared into that pasture and a new man came back out. That’s the song. A ‘River Of Sorrow’ washed away my sins.”

Crockett released two albums in 2018, Lonesome As A Shadow and Lil G.L.’s Blue Bonanza. He underwent open heart surgery in January and subsequently took a break from touring, which he’ll resume in earnest in early April.

Watch “River Of Sorrow” and see Crockett’s upcoming tour dates below.

Charley Crockett tour dates:

April 5-6 // Dallas, TX // Kessler Theater

April 11 // Lubbock, TX // Cactus Theater

April 12 // Durant, OK // Gilley’s Choctaw Casino

April 13 // Coupland, TX // Coupland Dancehall

April 18 //Oklahoma City, OK// Tower Theatre

April 19 // Lawrence, KS // Granada Theater

April 20 // Denver, CO // Globe Hall

April 22 // Hailey, ID // The Mint

April 23 // Bozeman, MT // Live from the Divide

April 24 // Seattle, WA // Tractor Tavern

April 25 // Portland, OR // Polaris Hall

April 27 // Indio, CA // Stagecoach Festival

April 28 // Los Angeles, CA // The Echo

May 3 // Austin, TX // Moody Theater ^

May 4 // New Braunfels, TX // Gruene Hall

May 11 // Lampasas, TX // Putters and Gutters

May 17-19 // Queensland, AUS // Blues on Broadbeach @ Gold Coast

May 22 // Melbourne, AUS // Spotted Mallard

May 23 // Melbourne, AUS // Caravan Music Club

May 24 // Castlemaine, AUS // Bridge Hotel

May 25 // Sydney, AUS // Marrickville Bowling Club

May 26 // Sydney, AUS // The Basement

July 12 // Mount Solon, VA // Red Wing Roots Music Festival

July 26 // Newport, RI // Newport Folk Festival

August 10 // Challis, ID // Braun Brothers Reunion

August 16 // Kristianstad, SWE // Kulturkvarteret

August 17 // Oslo, NO // John Dee

August 18 // Stockholm, SWE // Bar Brooklyn

August 22-25 // Tønder, DK // Tønder Festival

August 26 // Hamburg, DE // Nochtwache

August 27 // Krefeld, DE // Kulturrampe

August 28 // Eindhoven, NL // Dim Star / Rozenknop

August 29 // Amsterdam, NL // Paradiso Noord

August 30 // Bottelare, BE // Het Ketske

September 1 // London, UK // The Borderline

September 2 // Brighton, UK // The Prince Albert

September 4 // Manchester, UK // Night and Day Café

September 5 // Glasgow, UK // Broadcast

September 6 // Newcastle, UK // The Cluny

^ with Shinyribs

