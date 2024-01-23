Charley Crockett Releases New Song to Announce Upcoming Album ‘$10 Cowboy’

It’s a new year, so country music fans know it’s time for a new album from Charley Crockett. The Texas native has been annually dropping multiple albums for the last few years. For instance, last year he released his breakout record The Man from Waco followed by a live album recorded at the Ryman Auditorium. Now, he’s readying his next project titled $10 Cowboy.

Yesterday (January 22), Crockett released the title track and lead single from the album. You can listen to it below. In a statement, he discussed writing the album and the common thread that holds the songs together.

Charley Crockett on $10 Cowboy

He wrote the album over a two-month period while on the road. The songs on $10 Cowboy will raw and vivid portraits of people across the nation. “This material is written at truck stops, it’s written at casinos, it’s written in the alleys behind the venues, it’s written in my truck parked up on South Congress in Austin,” Crockett revealed. “A ramblin’ man like me, a genuine transient, is in a pretty d-mn good position to have something to say about America,” he added.

Then, Crockett talked about the album’s title. “A $10 Cowboy is a country singer who made himself on a street corner in America. But the cowboy way, the cowboy mindset, that applies to anyone who doesn’t feel free, who feels fenced in and bound to something,” he explained.

He also discussed some of the things that inspired him to write the songs on the new record. “Being out on the road gives you a first-hand experience of how different kinds of Americans see themselves as going through some kind of great struggle. The roughneck working the oil and gas fields in West Texas, the single mother raising kids by herself, the young man working a street corner because he thinks it’s his only option. I would be dishonest if I said I couldn’t see the thread. Each of ‘em feels invisible. I am struck by the battles they are fighting internally, and the ways they have been entrapped by what America says they are,” Crockett added.

$10 Cowboy drops April 26 via Son of Davy/Thirty Tigers.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

