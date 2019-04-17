Photo by Alexa Viscius

On June 21, Chicago-via-Bogotá punk band Divino Niño will release a new album, Foam. The quartet has already shared one of the album’s standout tracks, “Maria,” and just dropped a new video for the tune, premiering below.

“Maria” is the only track on Foam performed entirely in Spanish. The lyrics tell of the unique physical pain brought forth by heartbreak, and the new clip, directed by Chicago creative collective SomeOddPilot, mirrors the track’s angst with slowly panned shots and neon flourishes.

“I’ve been dumped and heartbroken in the past, and I remembered it hits a very specific part of my chest, like a strange emptiness,” guitarist Camilo Medino says. “I wrote the song for no logical reason; my girlfriend and I had been together for a while and nothing dramatic was happening in my life at the moment. I had just come out of the shower, remembered that physical feeling in my chest and wrote a song around it. The lyrics came out naturally and quick.”

Divino Niño recorded Foam alongside collaborators from Knox Fortune, Twin Peaks and Mild High Club. The album spans influences including Argentine punk, shoegaze and psychedelic pop.

Watch the video for “Maria” and see the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Divino Niño Tour Dates:

04/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

04/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right +

04/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *

04/21 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

04/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

04/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

04/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater *

05/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

* w/ Durand Jones & The Indications

+ w/ Sloppy Jane

^ w/ Crumb

Related