Jon Langston Releases New EP, First Under Luke Bryan Management

Rising country star, Jon Langston, released his highly-anticipated new EP, Now You Know. The EP features six original songs all written by Langston including the project’s lead single, “Now You Know,” currently playing at country radio.

“I’m really excited for the release of my new EP,” says Langston. “I have worked hard at evolving my writing and sound over the past year and I really feel this music shows my different styles and sums up who I am as an artist, and I can’t wait for the fans to hear it.”

Langston is the first artist signed under Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge Entertainment in conjunction with UMG Nashville, and Now You Know EP is the first project out of the new venture.

“Every once in a while, someone crosses your path that you just can’t get off your mind and for me that someone was Jon Langston,” shares Bryan. “I watched what he was organically building out there with his fans, from selling out clubs to streaming crazy numbers and I got so fired up I had to figure out a plan to help him grow to the next level.”

Bryan invited Langston out on his 34-city Sunset Repeat Tour which wrapped Friday night at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. Fans can catch Langston on the road on his own headlining The Bird Dog Tour, which kicked off Labor Day weekend in Nashville with a sold-out show at Marathon Music Works. For a full list of Langston’s tour dates, click HERE.

Fans can also get a taste of Langston’s live show in his new music video, “Dial One Up,” out today.

Now You Know EP Track List:

1.Now You Know (Jon Langston, Brad Clawson, Brock Berryhill)

2.Dance Tonight (Langston, Jody Stevens)

3.When It Comes To Loving You (Langston, Dan Isbell)

4.Dial One Up (Langston, Jody Stevens, Brett Tyler, Cole Taylor)

5.Sunday Morning Heart (Langston, Jonathan Singleton, Dan Isbell, Reid Isbell)

6.Cigarettes & Me (Langston, Dan Isbell, Monty Criswell)

