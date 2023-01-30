Luke Bryan Announces Country On Tour

Luke Bryan is ready to “Country On” with a tour across North America.

On Monday (Jan. 30), Bryan announced the Country On Tour, which kicks off in June and travels across the U.S. and Canada until September. The tour visits 36 cities, beginning on June 15 in Syracuse, New York, and passing through Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Nashville, Tennessee; Toronto, Canada; Orlando, Florida and other major cities before concluding on October 28 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Bryan is bringing a crew of up-and-coming country acts with him. Jackson Dean, Hailey Whitters, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jon Langston and DJ Rock will serve as rotating opening acts throughout the trek.

“Excited to announce the #CountryOnTour coming to a city near you!” the superstar shares on Twitter. “Some talented new artists are joining me.”

Excited to announce the #CountryOnTour coming to a city near you! Some talented new artists are joining me. ⁰⁰Nut House members get 1st access to purchase tickets on Tues, 1/31 at 8 or 10am local time. Public on-sale is Fri, 2/3 at 10am local time. https://t.co/tqwLUXI1TO pic.twitter.com/ilHjXZPysz — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) January 30, 2023

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” he adds in a press release. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.”

The tour gets its name from Bryan’s previous single, “Country On,” which became his 30th No. 1 hit in 2022.

In between being one of the judges on American Idol, Bryan spent much of 2022 on the road on his Raised Up Right Tour. He also recently wrapped up his annual headlining Crash My Playa event in Cancun, Mexico, which featured fellow AI judge Lionel Richie and fellow country stars Ashley McBryde, Dustin Lynch and Cole Swindell, along with others.

Tickets for the Country On Tour go on sale to the public on Friday (Feb. 3) at 10 a.m. local time.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Luke Bryan: Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre / Courtesy Schmidt Relations