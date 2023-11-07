Ashley Gorley, Jordan Davis Earn Accolades at 2023 ASCAP Awards

Hit songwriter Ashley Gorley has won more ASCAP Awards than any other songwriter or artist in the organization’s history. Still, the celebrated hitmaker still isn’t used to being lauded by his peers during formal ceremonies.

“It’s very uncomfortable but it also needs to happen just for the moment of gratitude and blessing,” Gorley told American Songwriter from the red carpet. “It’s very surreal every time, especially now.”

The Kentucky native earned the title of ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year for the tenth time this year. His work can be hear on dozens of hit country tracks from 2023, including Dierks Bentley‘s “Gold,” Carly Pearce‘s “What He Didn’t Do” (Carly Pearce), and Morgan Wallen‘s “You Proof,” which also earned the award for ASCAP Country Song of the Year.

Gorley was just one of the dozens of accomplished songwriters and artists who gathered inside Twelve Thirty Club in downtown Nashville on Monday night (November 6) for the awards ceremony. Lainey Wilson, Brothers Osborne, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kip Moore were among the chart-topping acts on hand for the celebration.

The evening also marked a special moment for Jordan Davis, who earned his first ASCAP Country Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year award. As he looks back on a year of immense creative growth, including earning two No. 1 hits, “Next Thing You Know” and “What My World Spins Around,” Davis was transported back to his early days on Music Row.

“Tonight is a special one for a lot of reasons,” Davis told American Songwriter. “ASCAP was the first building I walked into when I moved to Nashville and they’ve been with me from day one. I can look around and see all these people—songwriters, co-writers, and friends—it truly is a connection directly to ASCAP. For them to honor me tonight, I feel like it should be the other way around, but I am truly grateful.”

The 2023 ASCAP Awards helped kick off a busy week of industry events in Nashville, anchored by the upcoming CMA Awards, which will be held this Wednesday (November 8).

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images





See the full list of 2023 ASCAP Awards Honorees:

