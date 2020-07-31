Ernie Ball introduces their Family Reserve series premium collection of instruments and it’s quite a spectacle of beautiful colors, designs and wood choices.

There’s a nice variety of guitars, basses and even a baritone. The lot includes a StingRay Special with a Pink Champagne Sparkle, a Silver Flake Sparkle Silhouette model, an Albert Lee MM-90 in Natural Mahogany, an Axis Super Sport Baritone and a StingRay5 Special 5-string bass in Vintage Sierra Burst.

Ernie Ball Family Reserve

Ernie Ball has been unveiling new additions to the Family Reserve on a near monthly basis. The Ball family takes their guitar craftsmanship seriously and have been making premium guitars and basses on the California central coast since 1984. Sterling Ball, alongside his sons Brian and Scott, combine the laser precision of robotics and old-world hand craftsmanship to develop innovative instrument designs that push the boundaries of performance and playability.

Ernie Ball StingRay Special

STINGRAY SPECIAL IN PINK CHAMPAGNE SPARKLE

This Ball Family Reserve StingRay Special offers a striking Pink Champagne Sparkle finish with a figured roasted maple neck and a matching painted headstock. Featuring all gold hardware including dual humbucking with neodymium magnets and matching gold pickup pole pieces. Equipped with a 3-band active preamp with 18 volts of headroom and a 5-way lever switch. Limited to 85 pieces worldwide.

Ernie Ball Axis Super Sport Baritone

AXIS SUPER SPORT BARITONE IN STARRY NIGHT

This Ball Family Reserve Axis Super Sport Baritone features a basswood body finished in a dark silver-blue burst metallic. Offering a roasted maple neck with a Baritone scale 27.5″ tuned to drop C and featuring Ernie Ball Music Man custom-designed Baritone pickups and Schaller locking tuners. Limited to 60 pieces worldwide.

Ernie Ball Albert Lee MM-90

ALBERT LEE MM-90 IN NATURAL MAHOGANY

This Ball Family Reserve Albert Lee MM-90 features a natural stain Mahogany body with an Indian rosewood neck and fingerboard. Offering three Ernie Ball Music Man designed MM-90 single-coil pickups with cream covers. Each guitar is high-signed by Albert Lee. Limited to 50 pieces worldwide.

Ernie Ball Silhouette

SILHOUETTE IN SILVER FLAKE SPARKLE

This Ball Family Reserve Silhouette guitar features a striking medium-flake Sliver Sparkle finish. Outfitted with a DiMarzio Super Distortion pickup on the bridge, a Chopper Blade middle pickup and a Super II Distortion on the neck. Offering a matching painted Silver Flake Sparkle headstock, black logo silkscreen, and Schaller locking tuners. Limited to 75 pieces worldwide.

Ernie Ball Stingray5

STINGRAY5 SPECIAL IN VINTAGE SIERRA BURST

This Ball Family Reserve StingRay5 Special features a Vintage Sierra Burst finish with lightweight ash and no pickguard to showcase the beautiful grain of the bass. Offering a fretless, high-gloss finished roasted maple neck and fingerboard and custom Ernie Ball Music Man lightweight tuners. Limited to 70 pieces worldwide.

More information on all guitars shown above can be viewed here: https://www.music-man.com/bfr/july-2020