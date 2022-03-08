57th Annual ACM Awards Winners: The Full List

The 57th Annual ACM Awards show, hosted by Dolly Parton, is airing live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7 on Amazon Prime.

While country music is in the spotlight throughout the night, there were a few individual awards handed out too. The early winners (off-camera) were Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” for Musical Event of the Year, Lainey Wilson for New Female Artist of the Year, and Parker McCollum for New Male Artist of the Year.

Here are the winners of the 57th Annual ACM Awards:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR 

Eric Church  

Luke Combs 

**Miranda Lambert – WINNER

Chris Stapleton 

Carrie Underwood 

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Gabby Barrett 

Miranda Lambert 

Ashley McBryde 

Maren Morris 

**Carly Pearce – WINNER

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Jimmie Allen 

Luke Combs 

Thomas Rhett 

**Chris Stapleton  – WINNER

Morgan Wallen 

DUO OF THE YEAR 

Brooks & Dunn 

** Brothers Osborne – WINNER

Dan + Shay 

LOCASH 

Maddie & Tae 

GROUP OF THE YEAR 

Lady A 

Little Big Town 

Midland 

**Old Dominion – WINNER

The Cadillac Three 

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR  

Tenille Arts 

Priscilla Block 

Lily Rose 

Caitlyn Smith

**Lainey Wilson  WINNER

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR  HARDY 

Walker Hayes 

Ryan Hurd 

**Parker McCollum – WINNER

Elvie Shane 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] 

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce 

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown 
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records 

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett 

Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem 
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group 

**Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen – WINNER

Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen 
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records 

Famous Friends – Chris Young 

Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano 
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville 

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall  

Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall 
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] 

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan  

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni 
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville 

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown  

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young 
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville 

“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes 

Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau 
Record Company-Label: Monument Records 

**”If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood  – WINNER

Producers: Michael Knox 
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG 

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton 

Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton 
Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville 

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]  

“7 Summers” – Morgan Wallen 

Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally 
Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music 

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan 

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins 
Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp 

“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes 

Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes 
Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp

“Knowing You” – Kenny Chesney  

Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins 
Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp 

**“Things A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson WINNER

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson 
Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music 

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]  

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert  

Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis 
Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos 

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown  

Producer: Jennifer Ansell 
Director: Peter Zavadil 

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton 

Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift 
Director: Blake Lively 

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood  

Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry 
Director: Shaun Silva 

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde  

Producer: Ryan Byrd 
Director: Alexa Campbell 

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award) 

  • Jesse Frasure 
  • Nicolle Galyon 
  • Ashley Gorley 
  • Michael Hardy 
  • Josh Osborne 

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] 

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan  

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni 
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville 

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown 

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young 
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville 

half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney  

Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini 
Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment 

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood 

Producer: Michael Knox 
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG 

**Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – WINNER 

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne 
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville 

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

