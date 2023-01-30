2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Honor Lainey Wilson, Kim Petras, Lana Del Rey, Becky G

The Billboard Women in Music Awards return on March 1 and will honor a new class of influential female artists in today’s musical landscape.

Among the 2023 class of artists is Becky G, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Kim Petras, Latto, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey and TWICE. Abbott Elementary writer/actress Quinta Brunson will host the ceremony at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

Becky G is set to receive the Impact Award, Doechii the Rising Star Award, Queen the Icon Award, Petras the Chartbreaker Award, Latto the Powerhouse Award, Wilson the Rulebreaker Award, Del Rey the Visionary Award and TWICE the Breakthrough Award.

“We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today’s sound – and paving the way for tomorrow’s women in music,” said Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp in the event’s announcement. “With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night.”

Additional performances and talent will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets to attend the ceremony are available to the public. The public on-sale begins on Friday, February 3 at 1 p.m. PT. Tickets range from $85 to $275. More information on the event and to purchase tickets are available HERE.

For those that can’t make it out to Los Angeles, the event will be livestreamed on March 1. More details about the stream will be announced at a later date.

Among last year’s nominees were Bonnie Raitt, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Saweetie. Phoebe Bridgers also received the Trailblazer Awards and Summer Walker the Chartbreaker Award.

Some of the biggest names in music came up through the Billboard Women in Music Awards including Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga.

Photo by Alysse Gafkjen / BBR Music Group